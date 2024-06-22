Aby Shubert has transferred to the mountains of Montana

Jun. 21—MISSOULA, Mont. — After one year spent at Xavier University in Cincinnati, former Kasson-Mantorville star basketball player Aby Shubert needed a fresh start.

After hitting the transfer portal, she's already in the midst of it. On May 15, the 5-foot-8 former three-time honorable-mention All-State guard committed to the University of Montana in Missoula, where she's been for the past three weeks working out with the team.

It's been quite a change for Shubert in a few ways. She left the big city of Cincinnati and landed in the spectacular natural beauty of 75,000 population, college-town Missoula, with its Rocky Mountains and the confluence of three rivers, made famous by the movie "A River Runs Through It."

There is serenity there.

There is also a winning basketball team. The University of Montana Grizzlies women finished 23-10 last year, including 13-5 in the Big Sky Conference.

That's in sharp contrast to what Shubert just endured at Xavier as a freshman. The Musketeers were a miserable 1-27 last season, Shubert's one and only year there.

All of that losing took a toll on Shubert and everyone connected to the program. Shubert, known as an excellent shooter, played in 20 of 28 games at Xavier and averaged 2.2 points while playing in the rugged Big East Conference.

"We won one game," Shubert said. "It was crazy. Stuff goes downhill for a team so fast when you're losing. I'd much rather play for a winning program because of how crazy the reaction from the team and the coaches can be when you're losing. And I want to be on a team that wants to be there and wants to be together on and off the court."

It was in February that Shubert first gave serious consideration to leaving Xavier. Its coaching staff was not the one that had originally recruited her — they'd been fired before Shubert began last season.

About the only real connection that Shubert made within the program was with her roommates, Dani Lopez and Julia Garcia. Both from Barcelona, Spain, they went a long way toward making her one-year stay at Xavier tolerable. And when the school year ended, Shubert connected with them one more time, taking a one-week trip with them to Barcelona before hopping on another plane with her mom, Carron Shubert, and jetting to Missoula for an official visit.

For Aby, it was love at first sight. Once the visit was done, she committed on the spot.

She appreciated everything she gleaned from the Montana women's program, starting with its coaches and players. Shubert detected a real connection between all of those people and yearned to be a part of it.

It also took her no time to fall in love with the setting of the University of Montana. Shubert describes herself as a "country girl," and Missoula is famous for its outdoor offerings.

But what Shubert is really looking for out of this Grizzlies program is a real basketball opportunity.

She was considered mostly a 3-point specialist at Xavier. Shubert wants to be more than that at Montana.

"It's great to be great at one thing," she said. "But you can be good at more than one thing. I also want to hit pull-up jumpers and on the days my shot isn't falling, to get to the basket."

Shubert says that nothing has been guaranteed to her by the Montana coaches.

But she did her this from Montana head coach Brian Holsinger: "He said, 'We don't bring in transfers if we don't think they're going to have an impact.' "

Shubert sure likes the sound of that.