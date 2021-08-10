Abusix Offers Extra Security for Ubersmith Business Management Software

Ubersmith
·3 min read

Integration with leading business management software protects against cyber attacks

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With cyber attacks on the rise and an increasing concern for organizations, Ubersmith is partnering with Abusix to offer extra protection for users of Ubersmith’s business management software. Abusix has integrated its automated AbuseHQ abuse management platform with the Ubersmith software suite providing customers with full visibility to networks, including copyright infringement, malware and any other type of network abuse.

This enables Ubersmith customers to increase their security by detecting vulnerability issues, network abuse and fraud in a network quickly to dramatically decrease their legal risk and related costs of mitigating cyber attacks.

“Security is a top-of-mind concern for businesses with cyber attacks increasing exponentially,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith “With our relationship with Abusix, we’re providing a convenient way for our customers to add an extra layer of security to protect their most vital assets, as well as offer extra assurance to their customers.”

“Partnering with Ubersmith and integrating with their best-in-class software for subscription billing, infrastructure management and ticketing helps us with our company’s vision of protecting networks and providing a better and safer internet to the world,” said Tobias Knecht, founder and CEO of Abusix.

Ubersmith customers, which include internet service providers (ISPs), telcos, data centers, cloud, hosting and SaaS providers of all sizes, can easily set up a “walled garden” for any accounts that are compromised with the ability to notify customers and prove network abuse in court, as well as customize any type of measurements that are required by local laws or company policies.

By fully automating security and abuse workflows, AbuseHQ increases productivity, communication, and dramatically improves network security while lowering support costs. AbuseHQ provides enterprises with the ability to quickly put measures in place to protect their company against lawsuits and improve their safe harbor position.

Pricing for adding Abusix security depends on the scope of the project. The integration with Ubersmith is part of Abusix’s vision of serving a broader audience of customers who might not have been able to have access to an abuse management platform until now because of price constraints.

Ubersmith is a leading subscription business management software company that delivers mission-critical capabilities for billing, device management, support tickets and customer relationship management to cloud, data center, SaaS and other organizations. The open and scalable software suite serves as the central nervous system for its customers’ operations.

Ubersmith enables recurring and usage-based billing, including turnkey billing for cloud services, bandwidth, virtualization, backup, power, support and more. The platform offers more than 100-plus built-in software, hardware and service integrations as well as a plugin system and application programming interface (API) for further customization and integration.

Last month, Ubersmith was acquired by Lumine Group, becoming part of its network of communications and media software businesses.

About Ubersmith

Ubersmith is a leader in subscription management software for the cloud. Headquartered in New York, Ubersmith provides billing, infrastructure and ticketing solutions that are open, scalable and integrated. Organizations worldwide rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and better run their businesses. Ubersmith customers include DataBank, Endurance, Grafana, Namecheap, NS1, T5 and WOW. For more, please visit https://ubersmith.com.

About Abusix

Abusix provides the missing piece in today’s network security environment that allows for quick and reliable mitigation of network abuse and other cyber threats. Hundreds of ISPs, telcos, cloud and hosting providers and enterprises rely on Abusix to keep their networks secure and their users safe. Learn more at abusix.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the Abusix blog.

CONTACT: Glenn Rossman (914) 623-8354 glenn@theacornpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    This weekend's Amazon deals include Samsung earbuds for less than $150 and Glamburg towels 25% off.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule August 9-15, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, August 9 5:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176, […]

  • iOS 15 public beta needs more testers, according to Apple

    It’s been two months since Apple officially unveiled iOS 15 during its WWDC 2021 keynote. In the weeks since the reveal, Apple has released four developer betas and three public betas of iOS 15. With the iPhone 13 set to launch this September, we are likely about a month out from the public release of … The post iOS 15 public beta needs more testers, according to Apple appeared first on BGR.

  • Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond

    Press Release Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond High capacity optical network for both core and metro applications will support DELTA Fiber’s aggressive Fiber to the Home (FTTH) rollout in the Netherlands over the next decade 9 August 2021 Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected by DELTA Fiber to provide a next-generation optical transport network, based on 400G wavelengths, to handle DELTA Fiber’s increased traffic and furth

  • TikTok named as the most downloaded app of 2020

    The Chinese app's popularity comes even after former President Donald Trump tried to ban it in the US.

  • Amazon Echo Buds deal drops to $90, which is $100 less than discounted AirPods Pro

    If you’re in the market for new Apple AirPods, today is definitely the day to pick up a pair. Seriously, you’re not going to find better deals than what Amazon is offering right now. Do you want entry-level AirPods 2? You’ll pay $159 if you buy them from Apple. Head over to Amazon instead, however, … The post Amazon Echo Buds deal drops to $90, which is $100 less than discounted AirPods Pro appeared first on BGR.

  • Tesla Confirms That the Cybertruck Will Be Delayed Until 2022

    The small print on the vehicle's pre-order page states that production won't start until next year.

  • Apple responds to growing alarm over iPhone photo scanning feature

    Apple has responded to growing alarm over its new iPhone scanning feature from privacy experts and competitors. Last week, the company announced that it would be rolling out new tools that would be able to look through the files on a users’ phone and check whether they included child sexual abuse material, or CSAM. Apple said that the feature had been designed with privacy in mind and that the actual analysis happens on a person’s iPhone rather than on Apple’s systems.

  • Sony's Top-Rated Headphones Are On Sale for Its Cheapest Price Yet

    Get a head start on holiday shopping (for someone special or yourself) with this incredible deal.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – August 9th, 2021

    After last week’s solid gains, Bitcoin and Ethereum would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support further upside. Returning to early Monday’s highs will be a must to prevent an extended sell-off…

  • Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes

    Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes as the Government pledges to make the internet as easy to access as drinking water across the UK.

  • NFTs Over DeFi: OpenSea Just Overtook Uniswap on Ethereum Usage

    Since last year, Uniswap has usually commanded the top spot.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 9th, 2021

    After Sunday’s pullback, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would be needed to support the broader crypto market.

  • AirPower prototype video shows off Apple’s canceled charging mat for the first time

    When it comes to hardware, Apple has had far more hits than misses, especially in recent years. That’s why the misses are so fascinating, and it’s the reason we’re still talking about AirPower in 2021. Apple first announced a wireless charging mat in September 2017. It was set to be released in early 2018, but … The post AirPower prototype video shows off Apple’s canceled charging mat for the first time appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon Has More Echo Speakers Than Ever — Here Are the Best Ones to Get Right now

    There are more Amazon Echo devices than ever, but these are the best ones you can get right now

  • This exclusive code gets you Beats Studio Buds alternatives for just $43 at Amazon

    The top-rated EarFun Free Pro earbuds are just one-third the price of those Beats 'buds.

  • Cardano’s Alonzo Purple upgrade imminent as smart contract public testnet launches

    In an exciting finale for Cardano’s series of Alonzo updates, the team behind ADA – Input Output Hong Kong – has launched a public testnet for the significant smart contract integration, revealing that the Alonzo Purple upgrade is imminent.

  • 9 Affordable Earbuds That Offer Better Value Than AirPods Pro

    AirPods Pro have quickly become the most popular premium earbuds on the market. Offering active noise cancellation, vibrant sound, wireless charging and a gorgeous design that’s both sweat and water-resistant, there’s a lot to like about Apple’s high-end product. However, all that tech carries a hefty price tag – at $250, you might want to think twice …

  • What to Expect From Tesla's AI Day Scheduled for Aug. 19

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to host its AI Day Aug.19, and the EV maker began sending invites for the event last week. Is AI Day an Extension of Autonomy Day? Tesla's AI event will more likely to be the second edition of the ‘Autonomy Day,' given autonomy is the principal application of AI within Tesla, Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster said in a note. Despite CEO Elon Musk's ambitious goal of achieving full autonomy by the end of 2021, Munster said 2025 could be the first yea

  • The Steam Deck Might Struggle To Play Some Games On Big TVs

    The Steam Deck, like the Nintendo Switch, can be docked and connected to a TV or monitor. Valve confirmed this back when it was announced. But now the publisher behind Steam has revealed that docking the portable PC won’t lead to any performance boosts in games. This could lead to some issues if you decide to hook up your Steam Deck to a big 4K TV.