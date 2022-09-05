Abus Magomedov left speechless by 19-second TKO win in UFC debut – but knows what he wants

PARIS – How’s this for a UFC debut?

Abus Magomedov needed just 19 seconds to dispatch Dustin Stoltzfus on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 209, landing a front kick to the face and following up with punches for the quick TKO win in their middleweight bout.

Magomedov (25-4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) hadn’t competed since December 2020, and the way his UFC debut played out left him speechless.

“I’m very happy for my debut, that I finally get the chance to fight here,” Magomedov told reporters at Accor Arena. “I can’t say. I don’t have words to describe what I feel. I’m just happy.”

Magomedov, 32, isn’t a stranger to a big stage, having fought for both KSW and PFL. His dream, however, was always to get to the UFC.

“Of course, this is why I work all my life,” Magomedov said. “Everybody knows UFC is the biggest organization in the world. For me personally, it’s like Olympics. There is nothing more. I know around the world everyone look at the UFC, and it was a little bit pressure of course. But I’m a long time in this business, and I know how to manage it.”

After waiting for so long, Magomedov hopes he gets the opportunity for a quick turnaround. Specifically, he’d like to fight again in seven weeks at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi since he took zero damage Saturday night. Anyone in the top 15 would do.

“I hope UFC will call me and says, ‘Hey, Abus, let’s go Abu Dhabi,’ Magomedov said. “I am ready.”

Looking down the line, Magomedov, who is on a three-fight winning streak, was asked about some day facing reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Magomedov’s answer would suggest that he certainly doesn’t lack confidence.

“I will wrestle him. I will smash him in wrestling, yeah. If he wants to stand up, I can also fight in the standup. It’s not something I’m afraid of. You have to be smart and know how to smash this guy.”

