Is Abu Sama, likened to David Montgomery, the future great Iowa State football running back?

AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell remembers the first time Abu Sama caught his eye and, spoiler alert, it wasn’t when the now-freshman was doing what he does best: running the ball.

Sama, along with a hundred other hopeful high schoolers, attended one of Iowa State’s prospect camps in the summer of 2022, and the Cyclones staff hadn’t yet offered the Southeast Polk rising senior. The coaches planned to watch a “really good receiver,” a player whose name Campbell couldn’t recall.

While watching this receiver, though, it was Sama who stood out, because he followed that player through the entire camp, going up against him as a cornerback.

“He had as good of a camp as I’ve seen,” Campbell said. “David Montgomery had that type of a camp for us when we were at Toledo and recruited (him). And Abu did the same thing.”

It was in that moment that Campbell knew: He needed to offer Sama a scholarship then and there.

The Cyclones offered him first on defense.

Then Sama had a breakout senior season at Southeast Polk, and that made things all the more interesting for Iowa State’s staff.

Sama’s success starts at Southeast Polk

Fans of Iowa high school football were aware of who Sama was, especially last season.

Sama put up 1,408 rushing yards and scored 28 touchdowns on the ground as a senior. He added 144 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air, and he was a consistent kick and punt returner, as well.

Like many high school players, Sama played on offense and defense, and he was successful on both sides of the ball. He was top 10 on Southeast Polk’s defense with 29 total tackles, including 27 solo takedowns and 1.5 tackles for loss. He returned a fumble recovery 83 yards for a touchdown.

Sama’s productivity on offense and defense allowed him to be recruited at both running back and defensive back. But it became clear to Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase last season that Sama belonged on offense.

“I felt like watching one of his games, you felt like you’d be a fool to not start him at running back,” Scheelhaase said. “You felt like he was a true difference maker.”

Once he saw how Sama performed in the state championship game — scoring six touchdowns, setting multiple state records and leading Southeast Polk to its second-straight title — there was no doubt in Scheelhaase’s mind where Sama belonged.

“I remember having a conversation with him in our locker room after the West Virginia game and really looking him in the eye and saying, ‘Hey, you could be starting at running back. It’ll all work out how it needs to work out, but we feel like you can be a running back to start here,’” Scheelhaase said.

Offense wins in tug-of-war for the talented two-way star

Sama’s skill set turned him into one of the top football recruits in the state, and Iowa State considered the versatile high school star at both running back and defensive back.

Campbell said there wasn’t much of a fight between his offensive and defensive coordinators. That’s because Iowa State’s offensive staff has already handed off a few talented two-way players to the defense.

Look no further than T.J. Tampa and Darien Porter.

“We’ve given (the defense) enough good players,” Campbell said. “It was time to reciprocate, so I stepped in and gave judicial rule to the tailback position.”

Now, with his success on the offensive side of the ball, there is no question about which unit Sama belongs with.

“The way that he has come in, the way that he has handled everything, at this point (defensive coordinator Jon Heacock) would have to wrestle me down to get him on defense,” Scheelhaase said at the beginning of the season. “We think he has a chance to be pretty special.”

Sama has proven that he could be something special through the first five games. He’s someone who already stands out to his teammates.

Jaylin Noel described the true freshman running back as good-natured and funny, but a guy who knows when to be serious. Everybody in the locker room loves him, Noel said. He sees Sama as one of the fastest and most athletic guys on field.

But above all else, he’s smart.

“Just being able to come into a new offense and be able to pick it up as fast as he did, making big plays on Saturdays,” Noel said. “He’s a really good kid, a really smart kid and a kid that’s gonna continue to grow.”

(Note to readers: Iowa State football has a rule that forbids true freshmen from speaking to members of the media.)

Sama offers a glimmer of hope for Iowa State’s ground game

The Cyclones’ rushing game has left a lot to be desired this season. Some of that falls on the offensive line, while some is on the running backs. But regardless of where the blame lies, Iowa State has simply not been successful on the run.

That’s where Sama enters the picture.

Sama tallied 67 yards on seven carries against Oklahoma, which boasts some of the top tacklers in the Big 12. Sama averaged 9.6 yards per carry, including a 39-yard dash on a drive that resulted in a field goal.

Sama has recorded 133 rushing yards on 32 carries and has the best yards-per-carry average (4.2) among the running backs. His 39-yarder is the longest rush — by nearly 20 yards — by any ISU back this season.

He’s the kind of tailback who can do a bit of everything, and that’s because athletic doesn’t even begin to describe him.

Sama’s success came to Iowa State built for the college game and a skill set that made him dangerous from the get-go.

But Sama’s character, willingness to learn and desire to compete at the highest level turned him into a critical part of Iowa State’s offense.

“His maturity from day three, four, five on in camp really skyrocketed,” Scheelhaase said. “Those first few days, he was just trying to figure things out. He pushed himself … to really grow and understand exactly what we’re expecting of him.

“We’ve had talented freshman before that haven’t had the ability to handle it from a maturity standpoint, and seeing him and his growth in the last few weeks, it all comes down to the discipline and the detail that he’s had in the meeting room and on the practice field to get him ready for Saturday.”

