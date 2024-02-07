Abu Dhabi Open: Britain's Emma Raducanu beaten by Ons Jabeur

Emma Raducanu claimed a straight-set win over Marie Bouzkova in the first round

Britain's Emma Raducanu was denied a place in the Abu Dhabi Open quarter-finals by second seed Ons Jabeur.

Competing as a wildcard in Abu Dhabi, the 21-year-old Raducanu lost 6-4 6-1 to the Tunisian world number six.

A surprise US Open champion in 2021, Raducanu made her Grand Slam return at last month's Australian Open after missing the final eight months of 2023 following wrist and ankle surgeries.

Jabeur, 29, will play Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last eight.

Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, was in impressive form and hit 35 winners and eight aces on her way to a dominant win.

She led by a double break at 5-1 in the first set before Raducanu threatened a fightback - the Briton breaking back and saving four set points before Jabeur served out the opener to love.

But Raducanu could not prevent Jabeur storming to a straight-set victory from there and she sealed her progress in style by taking six successive games.

British number four Heather Watson will take on Spain's Cristina Bucsa on Thursday, when top seed Elena Rybakina also returns to action against American Danielle Collins.