Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: F1 race updates as Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen after avoiding penalty

Follow live coverage as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do battle for the 2021 Formula One title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today.

Verstappen could not hide his delight after beating Hamilton to pole position in today’s race with an absorbing title race set to finally conclude. The Red Bull star described qualification as “an amazing feeling” after producing a lap 0.371 seconds faster than the Mercedes. And with both men level on points entering the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, it is winner takes all, with the Belgian-Dutch driver admitting he is “incredibly happy with this. It is of course what we wanted but it is never easy, especially with their form recently.”

While Hamilton, aiming for his eighth world title, which would break a tie between himself and the legendary Michael Schumacher, appeared downbeat following his defeat in qualification: “Max did a great lap today so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there.”

The Constructors’ Championship remains up for grabs, with Red Bull hoping to upset Mercedes, who are 28 points ahead, and they gained an edge in qualification as their second driver Sergio Perez will line up fourth, though McLaren’s Lando Norris produced a sensational performance to take third, with the Briton admitting he is “nervous” to watch the drama unfold from his position at the start line. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas could only manage sixth and fell behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Follow all the latest updates from what promises to be a thrilling finale to the F1 season:

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix latest updates

Thrilling Formula 1 season set for finale at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen level on points with one race remaining

Whoever finishes higher in Sunday’s race will win 2021 F1 title

Verstappen qualifies on pole position; Hamilton second

Hamilton passes Verstappen at start before first-lap incident

Hamilton still flying out front

13:52 , Dan Austin

LAP 33/58: Lewis Hamilton sets another fastest lap of the race as he continues to extend the gap to Max Verstappen behind.

The Mercedes man has built the gap to 5.2s now. Asked on the radio if he would prefer medium or hard tyres in case of a pit-stop during a safety car period, Hamilton says: “Both kinds feel good.”

Bottas pits from third

13:50 , Dan Austin

LAP 31/58: Valtteri Bottas is finally into the pits for the hard tyres which will take him to the end of the race.

The Finn exits the pit lane and returns to the circuit in ninth-place, behind Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

Bottas has been entirely useless to Mercedes and Hamilton in this race so far.

Hamilton sets another fastest lap

13:48 , Dan Austin

LAP 30/58: Red Bull seem to be thinking of stopping Max Verstappen a second time, and Mercedes have given Lewis Hamilton the hurry up.

The Dutchman had closed the gap down to 3.5s but Hamilton sets another fastest lap and stretches the advantage out to 4.2s.

Expect both men to stop again at some point in the next ten laps.

George Russell retires due to engine issue

13:45 , Dan Austin

LAP 28/58: Now George Russell is out of the race too after losing drive on one of Yas Marina’s long straights.

The Williams driver, who will join Mercedes next season, has no power coming from his engine and can only nurse the car home to the garage.

That prevents a safety car, which could have helped Red Bull out.

Raikkonen’s retires from final race

13:44 , Dan Austin

LAP 26/58: Kimi Raikkonen is retiring from Formula 1 this afternoon and is limping back to the pits after hitting the barriers at Turn 6.

He has an issue with the brakes, causing the rear axel to lock and spin the car around.

The impact isn’t too heavy, but the braking issue means he cannot continue. What a sad ending for the Iceman.

Bottas useless for Hamilton as things stand

13:40 , Dan Austin

LAP 25/58: Valtteri Bottas is still out on track on the medium tyres he started the race with, meaning he is up to third-place as things stand.

But in truth Bottas is nowhere in this race, unable to help his team-mate at all, nevermind make himself a crucial part of proceedings as Sergio Perez was able to do for Max Verstappen.

If Lewis Hamilton is to win this title, he will have done so entirely on his own on track.

Hamilton increasing gap to Verstappen

13:39 , Dan Austin

LAP 24/58: Now that Sergio Perez is out of the way, Lewis Hamilton is increasing the gap to Max Verstappen behind and leads by 2.8s as it stands.

The two are now on exactly the same strategy and should be going to the end, but Hamilton’s hard tyres are one lap fresher than the Dutchman’s.

Hamilton takes the lead again

13:35 , Dan Austin

LAP 21/58: Lewis Hamilton passes Perez for the lead!

The Mercedes man finally makes the move stick, but Perez did a great job of helping Verstappen and now the gap between Hamilton and the Dutchman is only 1.7s.

Perez finally pits and Is called “a legend” his team-mate.

Hamilton catches Perez and can’t pass

13:33 , Dan Austin

LAP 20/58: Lewis Hamilton is now within a second of race leader Sergio Perez and looking to overtake the Mexican.

He makes a move into Turn 6 but Perez battles him hard as possible, then re-overtakes the Mercedes with blistering pace into Turn 9!

A sensational battle and Perez is doing a great of aiding his team-mate. Hamilton is frustrated.

Verstappen passes Sainz

13:31 , Dan Austin

LAP 18/58: Max Verstappen has finally passed Carlos Sainz using DRS on the entry to Turn 6, and is now just under 8s behind Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio Perez leads the Briton by 3.1s, and they will be squabbling within a lap or two. How long can he slow Hamilton down for?

Verstappen has big snap in final sector

13:29 , Dan Austin

LAP 17/58: Max Verstappen has just suffered a big snap of opposite lock at the penultimate corner which side him wide off track and on a tighter circuit could have seen him hit the wall.

Fortunately there is enough run-off area to avoid a calamity, but the Dutchman will be stuck behind Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari in fourth for another lap.

Perez looking to block Hamilton

13:27 , Dan Austin

LAP 16/58: Sergio Perez has been told to move onto “plan B2”, which seems to involve staying out on track for a long while in the hope of eventually helping out his team-mate.

Lewis Hamilton is currently 9.8s behind Perez, and the Mexican will try to hold the Mercedes driver up once he catches the Red Bull.

Hamilton follows Verstappen into the pits

13:25 , Dan Austin

LAP 15/58: Lewis Hamilton has followed Max Verstappen’s strategy and has pitted onto hard tyres.

The Briton is second, ahead of Carlos Sainz and behind Sergio Perez.

Both title contenders should just be driving to the finish line now. There are plenty of laps and potential problems to go, though...

Verstappen passes Norris for fourth

13:24 , Dan Austin

LAP 14/58: Max Verstappen has passes Lando Norris with ease using DRS on his return to the track and is back up to fourth, with Carlos Sainz ahead.

Verstappen pits from second-place

13:23 , Dan Austin

LAP 14/58: Max Verstappen is into the pits and has taken on a set of hard tyres, which should take him to the end of the race.

He returns to the track in fifth-place behind Lando Norris.

Hamilton lapping much faster than Verstappen

13:21 , Dan Austin

LAP 12/58: Lewis Hamilton is now lapping over a second per lap faster than Max Verstappen behind.

The Dutchman is on the radio to complain that the “rear tyres are really struggling now.”

The target for the first pit-stops is around about lap 18 to 20, but Verstappen might not make it that far.

Race settling into a rhythm now

13:19 , Dan Austin

LAP 10/58: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has settled down quite significantly now and the on-track order is remaining consistent.

The soft tyres have now given those using them the early doors speed advantage they would have hoped for, and it is Hamilton who is showing the pace out front right now. He leads by 4.2s and has the fastest lap of the race so far.

Horner slams “lack of consistency"

13:13 , Dan Austin

LAP 7/58: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been on Sky Sports to complain about the decision not to penalise Lewis Hamilton for the clash into Turn 6.

“We are not happy,” he said. “It’s a total lack of consistency. We have to focus on the race and do what we can. Still a long way to go.”

Hamilton is extending the gap

13:11 , Dan Austin

LAP 6/58: Lewis Hamilton is now extending the gap to Max Verstappen.

The Briton leads by 2.0s, and 4.2s to Sergio Perez. This is all set up impeccably.

Hamilton finally refused to yield

13:09 , Dan Austin

LAP 4/58: It was an aggressive but necessary move by Max Verstappen, but where in previous races Lewis Hamilton has yielded and avoided a clash, he stood his ground and refused to cede the place to the Red Bull.

The FIA view therefore is that the contact was instigated by Verstappen, meaning he caused Hamilton run wide, and that there is no need for the Briton to give the place up.

No investigation necessary on Hamilton and Verstappen clash

13:07 , Dan Austin

LAP 3/58: No investigation necessary say the stewards!

Lewis Hamilton is allowed to keep first place. Michael Masi is on the radio to explain to Red Bull, who disagree but accept the decision.

Hamilton leads by 1.5s.

Perez backing Verstappen

13:06 , Dan Austin

LAP 2/58: Sergio Perez has moved up past Lando Norris into third-place and is helping his team-mate chase down Lewis Hamilton.

Valtteri Bottas is having a terrible time of it and has dropped to eighth-place, That could be a crucial disadvantage for Mercedes.

Vertsapppen and Hamilton crash!

13:05 , Dan Austin

LAP 1/58: Max Verstappen tries to re-overtake Lewis Hamilton and the two touch and are forced off track!Hamilton maintains the lead but will have to give the place back, surely.

Hamilton takes the lead!

13:04 , Dan Austin

LAP 1/58: Lewis Hamilton takes the lead!

He gets a superb start in the Mercedes on the medium tyres and moves easily past Max Verstappen!

Light out and away we go!

13:03 , Dan Austin

LAP 1/58: The race is underway as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton race for the Formula 1 world title!

Formation lap is underway

13:00 , Dan Austin

The cars have set off on the grid and are underway for the formation lap.

The drivers undertake one lap of the track to warm their tyres and allow all of the mechanics and team personnel to move off the grid for the start of the race.

We are moments away from the start now. The level of tension is barely believable.

Abu Dhabi circuit has been modified for more overtaking

12:58 , Dan Austin

An important note to make is that the Abu Dhabi circuit, notorious for producing a series of poor quality races since its addition to the calendar in 2009, has been heavily modified for this year.

The track’s two chicanes have been removed and replaced by higher speed corners which improve the flow of the track and should improve overtaking opportunities.

The changes have been widely welcomed by drivers so far this weekend.

Less than ten minutes until race start

12:54 , Dan Austin

The drivers are now all in their cars on the grid and the VIPs are clearing off the grid. In a few minutes’ time the formation lap will be underway, before five lights go out and one of the most pivotal races in the 71-year history of Formula 1 gets underway.

Either a new world champion will be crowned, or a legend will be officially become the greatest of all-time.

It promises to be scintillating, no matter what. Whoever you are backing this afternoon, enjoy it.

Toto Wolff promises “massive attack” from Lewis Hamilton

12:49 , Dan Austin

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has promised that Lewis Hamilton will be unleashing a “massive attack” on Max Verstappen as he chases down his eighth world champions today.

“We are going for a massive attack,” the Austrian told Sky Sports. “We are going to be on [Max’s] tail. The only way to go is forward. Lewis is the one who knows how to position the car into Turn 1. It is not a street circuit so I hope there will be less mayhem [than in Saudi Arabia].”

Norris says he has “nothing to lose” behind Hamilton and Verstappen

12:47 , Dan Austin

Lando Norris has been telling Sky Sports about how he is feeling about starting in third-place behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

“I’m going to go for it. I have nothing to lose, they have it all to lose. I’m not going to be an idiot. I’m going to be sensible and stay calm.”

Full grid of celebrities ahead of start of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

12:42 , Dan Austin

If Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are trying to relax and keep calm ahead of the start of this sensational finale, then might well be struggling.

The grid is lines by an enormous mass of people, bigger than I’ve ever seen for any race before, including the likes of Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, and Stormzy.

Everybody Martin Brundle has spoken to is backing Lewis Hamilton...

Horner says Red Bull are “pumped up” for title finale

12:35 , Dan Austin

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Red Bull are hoping to “enjoy” the finale of the Formula 1 season, despite the intensity of the tension.

“We’re just really pumped up for this race,” he said. “The team has done an outstanding job and Max has been mighty all season, we’ll just try to enjoy it. Both championships are still open so we’re giving it everything.”

Sergio Perez will help Max Verstappen if he can

12:31 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez says he will help Max Verstappen’s title charge if he can.

The Mexican starts in P4 behind Lando Norris and will be targeting an overtake on the McLaren at Turn 1 so that the he cans et about pestering Lewis Hamilton immediately afterwards.

“For me it’s just another race,” Perez told Martin Brundle on Sky Sports. “I have to do my thing and if there’s a way to support Max I will. But my main target is to get onto that podium.”

Pirelli chief discusses tyre worry for Red Bull

12:25 , Dan Austin

Nico Rosberg has told Sky Sports that Pirelli F1 chief Mario Isola has warned him that the soft tyres, on which Max Verstappen will start the race, will only last between 15 and 20 laps.

That could make a two-stop strategy a necessity for Verstappen, whereas Lewis Hamilton’s mediums could allow him to make a one-stop work.

Both Rosberg and Jenson Button agree, though, that they would rather be starting first on the soft tyres because track position is so crucial at this circuit.

Raikkonen set to start final ever F1 grand prix

12:23 , Dan Austin

Away from the battle at the top of the standings, the 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen will start his final ever grand prix in P17 before his retirement from the sport.

The Alfa Romeo driver first entered the sport in 2001 with Sauber before a spell with McLaren, eventually beating his former team’s driver pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to the championship in his first season with the Scuderia.

‘The Iceman’ is renowned for his deadpan delivery over team radio and apathy towards media duties, and has been an immensely popular figure with fans throughout his career.

Hamilton and Verstappen getting into their cars

12:19 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are getting into their cars as they prepare to drive to the grid.

We are just over forty minutes from lights out, and less than three hours away from the moment when either a new Formula 1 world champion will be crowned, or a master will be rewarded with his eighth title.

Make no mistake, this is the mostly hotly anticipated race in the 71-year history of the sport.

Hamilton says title win would be his greatest ever

12:07 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton says winning his eighth world title at Abu Dhabi on Sunday would be the greatest championship victory of his career so far.

The Briton has won seven titles, having taken his first at Brazil in 2008, but says that the speed of Red Bull and the way Mercedes have dealt with the pressure would elevate a 2021 win above anything else.

“If we seal the deal this will be the greatest one we have achieved as a team,” he told Sky Sports. “We have had to pull together and we haven’t been fastest all season. We have really had to dig deeper as a team than ever before.”

Lewis Hamilton: The Formula One superstar chasing history

12:02 , Ben Burrows

Lewis Hamilton could move ahead of Michael Schumacher’s record in Abu Dhabi today.

One of the great title battles in years is set to come down to one, winner-takes-all race today. For Verstappen it would be a first title, for Stevenage-born Hamilton it would be a record-breaking eighth.

Here’s a profile of the man who could make Formula 1 history in a few hours’ time.

Lewis Hamilton – the Formula One superstar chasing history | Ben Burrows

Rosberg talks Hamilton overtaking tactics into Turn 1

11:59 , Dan Austin

Nico Rosberg has been discussing Lewis Hamilton’s overtaking opportunities into Turn 1 against max Verstappen at Abu Dhabi on Sky Sports.

The German fought for, and won, the world championship against Hamilton as his team-mate at Yas Marina five years ago, and says the Briton can be aggressive into the first corner if he gets a good launch and can position his car alongside the Red Bull.

“Lewis is starting on the inside so all he has to do is get a little alongside into Turn 1,” Rosberg said. “If he can do that, Max has to leave him space, or Lewis could even run him off the road.”

Hamilton will try to “assess the situations” throughout the race

11:53 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton says he is unsure whether a one or two-stop strategy will be preferable at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and that he will need to “assess the situations” around him as the race develops.

The Briton starts second on medium tyres, with Max Verstappen on pole using softs.

“I need to try to assess the situations around me with the best energy I can, and give it everything,” Hamilton said. “We don’t know if this will be a one or two stop strategy today, we’re just going to have see how it works for us. I truly believe in my guys, and we’ll be giving it everything with what we have.”

Chandhok says Mercedes have more strategy options than Red Bull

11:45 , Dan Austin

Sky Sports F1 analyst Karun Chandhok has been discussing what affect the split the strategy could have on the race.

Max Verstappen will start on the faster but less durable soft tyres, while Lewis Hamilton will start on the mediums.

“You lose so much time in the unique underground pitlane here that only a one-stop can really work,” he said. “For me the critical point is when do Red Bull pull the trigger [and pit Verstappen]. I think it will be around lap 15-18. They are kind of locked in, whereas Mercedes have the options. [Mercedes] can go aggressive and come in early too or do a long overcut, and pit late to give Lewis fresh tyres to attack Max at the end.”

Brundle says 2021 is greatest Formula 1 season ever

11:39 , Dan Austin

Martin Brundle has told Sky Sports that the 2021 campaign has been the greatest season in Formula 1 history.

Asked whether this year had reached a new level compared to anything he had seen previously, the commentator and former driver said: “Without doubt yes. We’ve had surprises all season long, and hopefully all the way through to the last lap this afternoon.”

2009 world champion Jenson Button, meanwhile, talked of the impact on new fans all around the world. “All the races this season have been exceptional, and even people who don’t [usually] watch Formula 1 will be tuning in for the action this afternoon,” he said.

Verstappen believes he is on the “right tyres"

11:32 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen has reiterated his belief that the soft tyres are the correct set to be on for the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman told media during the drivers’ parade: “We’re feeling good. Let’s see what the tyres will do in the race. A lot of things can happen with strategy but [we’re using] the right tyres for the start. I really expect a tight battle but I’m looking forward to it.”

Hamilton “prepared in best way possible"

11:29 , Dan Austin

The drivers have been on their parade around the circuit, the pre-race tradition where they wave to the crowds from the back of an enormous pick-up truck, and Lewis Hamilton has been speaking about his chances this season.

The seven-time world champion said: “I’ve prepared in the best way possible. I’ve given it absolutely everything. Then it comes down to doing what I love most, and just being me on track.”

Best of the rest battle still to be settled

11:25 , Dan Austin

Lando Norris’ third-place start is not just intriguing for the title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, though. The 22-year-old is locked in a tight fight with the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carloz Sainz for P5 in the drivers’ championship, otherwise known as ‘best of the rest’ after the two Red Bull and Mercedes men.

Norris led Leclerc and Sainz for a majority of the season but Ferrari’s resurgence, including overtaking McLaren for third in the constructors’ championship. means that Leclerc currently has a four point advantage over the Briton. Sainz is a further 4.5 points behind, but the starting order for this afternoon means anything could happen.

Leclerc is down in seventh, with Sainz fifth and Norris third.

Air and track temperature change could help Verstappen

11:15 , Dan Austin

A change in track and air temperature from yesterday’s qualifying session could help Max Verstappen at the start.

The circuit is overcast and cooler today than it was 24 hours ago, with a difference of two degrees Celsius lower expected by the time the race gets underway.

That should favour those, including Verstappen, who will start on the soft tyre. Cooler temperatures typically allow the tyres to run for longer and maintain their pace deeper into the race than warmer temperatures. Running longer on the softs could help Red Bull negate the strategic possibilities Hamilton has on the medium tyres.

Lando Norris could make significant impact on title race

11:10 , Dan Austin

Lando Norris told reporters in Abu Dhabi yesterday that he was “nervous” but “excited” to be starting directly behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the grid for this afternoon’s season finale.

The 22-year-old Bristol native has driven a superb season for McLaren, including a first ever pole position in Russia and a second-place finish by team-mate Daniel Ricciardo at Monza.

Norris said he knows knows “who he is really racing” at Yas Marina, and will in an likelihood allow the title rivals to crack on with their own races from the start on Sunday. But with both Verstappen and Hamilton no doubt distracted by one another, there could be an opportunity to make a relatively safe overtake into Turn 1 or Turn 5 if the squabbling in front becomes aggressive and slows both championship contenders down.

Alternatively, Norris could influence the title race by affecting the charge of the second Red Bull and Mercedes drivers at the start. Sergio Perez will have Norris in his sights from P4 and an early overtake could give his team an enormous strategic advantage, while Valtteri Bottas will no doubt have been told by team principal Toto Wolff that he needs to move forward into a position where can aid Hamilton as early as possible.

Whatever happens, Norris certainly holds sway here.

Split tyre strategy adds more intrigue to Hamilton and Verstappen battle

10:58 , Dan Austin

The fact that Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on different tyres adds even more intrigue to a finale that could hardly be more finely poised.

Verstappen will use the soft tyres he used to top the timesheets in Q2 yesterday, after flat-spotting a set of mediums. Hamilton, on the other hand, will be using the mediums. The difference between the tyres is that the softs are faster but will require an earlier pit stop.

That means that Verstappen’s plan will be to take Turn 1 cleanly, and then drive away from Hamilton, building up a strong lead before pitting and relinquishing the lead. Then when Hamilton pits, he should be able to re-take first-place.

Hamilton, though, will be hoping to keep pace with the Dutchman through the first stint, despite being on the marginally slower tyre. Pitting later will allow him to avoid the kind of traffic that the Red Bull driver will encounter when he leaves the pits, and could allow him to make a one-stop strategy work, while a two-stop may be a necessity for Verstappen.

Team-mates could play crucial role in helping Verstappen and Hamilton

10:47 , Dan Austin

It is important to remember, of course, that there are 17 drivers other than Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton who will race around Yas Marina today.

Two who could play a crucial role are their respective team-mates, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, who will be tasked entirely with aiding their colleagues’ endeavours this afternoon.

Perez starts fourth, with only Lando Norris separating him from Lewis Hamilton. Like Verstappen, the Mexican starts on the soft tyres, and if he can dispatch the McLaren quickly enough at the start, could make life difficult for Hamilton in the first stint. The Briton will start on the medium tyres, which will be slightly slower but will allow him to stay out on track for longer before making a pit stop.

Bottas, meanwhile, scored a pretty woeful P6 on the grid for Mercedes on Saturday, separating him from the front two by quite a distance. He has Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari between his car and Perez’s,

The conclusion is that Verstappen is more likely to have a rear gunner to support him in the early stages of the race, which could be a crucial advantage.

Mazepin to miss Abu Dhabi finale

10:36 , Dan Austin

The Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, who has endured a torrid rookie season at the back of the grid, will miss the season finale after testing positive for Covid-19 following yesterday’s qualifying session.

The 22-year-old has been comprehensively outpaced by team-mate Mick Schumacher since the campaign began, and has struggled with spins, crashes, and moving out of the way of faster cars.

After qualifying 20th once again on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, the Russian’s season is ending on the kind of sour note that pretty much all of his weekends have so far.

A-Listers backing Hamilton for win

10:31 , Dan Austin

The stars are out to support Lewis Hamilton in his quest for an eighth world title this afternoon.

The Brit has won the last three races to drag himself back into a contest that he looked to have lost just a few weeks ago.

And a cast of A-listers have backed him to get the job done today with Samuel L Jackson, Robert De Niro, Anthony Joshua and George Lucas amongst many, many others lending their support in a special video.

Ahead of the @F1 finale, a few friends wanted to share a message with you @LewisHamilton! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/v0N8aGzjlq — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 12, 2021

Wolff says Red Bull were “flawless” on Saturday

10:22 , Dan Austin

Toto Wolff has admitted Red Bull taught Mercedes a “lesson” in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen landed the first blow of what is a crucial weekend by securing pole position for Sunday’s race ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen, who will claim a first world title if he finishes ahead of Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit, expertly utilised a tow in the slipstream of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to set an unassailable time of one minute 22.109 seconds.

Hamilton was unable to best it leaving Mercedes team chief Wolff grudgingly impressed.

“We generally have the belief that the slipstreaming, what we gain on the straights you lose in the corners because you’re simply too close and it’s very difficult to orchestrate,” he said.

“I think the Red Bulls did it flawlessly today and credit to them how they did it, and that gave them an advantage, but that’s not the reason why we’re behind.

“We simply had no pace, not enough pace and Verstappen late on, I believe they were not slipstreaming and still fast. A lesson to learn is that it’s something we should consider in the future but today it’s basically 1-0 to them.”

(Getty Images)

Horner defends Verstappen driving style

10:07 , Dan Austin

Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen has been on the receiving end of a narrative which has been pushed to suggest the Dutchman is a dangerous racer – claiming Lewis Hamilton has used “every tool available” to heap pressure on his title rival.

Verstappen’s driving style has been widely criticised, including by Hamilton, who labelled his rival “f****** crazy” after an incident at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend.

That has led to suggestions he could look to take Hamilton out of the race on Sunday to ensure his maiden world title, but Horner was bullish when asked if Verstappen – who was hit with two time penalties in Jeddah – is right to feel unfairly treated by race stewards and feels there has been an agenda to influence people against his driver.

“I think that on occasion he has been treated harshly, he has come under scrutiny that we haven’t seen applied consistently with other incidents and he feels aggrieved by that,” Horner said.

“I think the problem for Max is that the scrutiny is on him. He has the spotlight positioned on him, he is running at the front and competing against a seven-time world champion.

“He has had allegations about his driving, his driving style and driving standards – there has been a narrative pushed to put pressure on him. He has driven fantastically well all year.

“Lewis is a seven-time world champion, most successful of all time, has a standing within the sport. What he says carries a lot of weight.

“He has used every tool available to him to put Max under pressure this year, he is a competitive animal, you don’t become a seven-time world champion without being a competitor like he is.

“I believe, aided by the Mercedes media machine, a huge amount of pressure had been placed on Max. He is a young lad who does it with bravery, passion, skill and determination.

“He is just a guy living his dream, doing his job but is up against not only Lewis but a huge machine in Mercedes-Benz, all credit to him for the way he has handled it this year and hasn’t been drawn into it, he has just gone about it, hasn’t changed from Bahrain to Saudi.

“This ‘Mad Max’ scenario, calling him crazy, there has been a very clear narrative.”

(Getty Images)

