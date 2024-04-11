ABT Cupra partners with Lola for Formula E

ABT Cupra has inked a deal with Lola Cars that will see the returning brand and its partner Yamaha supply it with drivetrains in the ABB Formula E World Championship from next season.

The news comes after Lola confirmed a return to motorsport with Yamaha Motor, and ABT Cupra announced it would split from current powertrain supplier Mahindra at the end of the current season.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ABT as we bring the technology we’ve developed with Yamaha Motor Company to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Lola Cars chairman Till Bechtolsheimer. “It’s exciting to be working with a team that has so much history and success in the sport. Operating factory-backed programs is ABT’s bread and butter and their experience in Formula E will give us a critical leg up. We look forward to developing our relationship within and beyond the electric racing series.”

Development of Lola and Yamaha’s hardware and software has already been underway for some time, with dyno testing ongoing ahead of a planned on-track debut in June.

“Yamaha Motor is accelerating the research and development of various technologies that contribute to sustainability,” said Yamaha Motor managing executive officer and director Heiji Maruyama. “As the technical partner of Lola, we hope to acquire more advanced energy management technologies through the highest level of electric racing in Formula E.

“We are very happy and honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of such a great team as ABT with our technology, working together with Lola.”

ABT returned to Formula E last season with backing from Cupra after a one-year hiatus following its split from long-term partner, Cupra’s Volkswagen stablemate, Audi. Before joining forces with Lola and Yamaha, ABT Cupra had been in discussions with Porsche, another Volkswagen Group brand regarding a supply deal.

Lola and Yamaha come into the ABT fold after an unsuccessful alliance with Mahinda. After winning a drivers’ a teams’ title, as well as 14 races in its first seven-year spell in Formula E, ABT has registered no wins or podiums. and just six points finishes in the 20 races that have taken place since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new era in our Formula E history for the ABT brand,” said Abt Group CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt. “We started as a private team in 2014, were then Audi’s factory team, have been a customer team since the comeback and now want to move back up to the front of the grid with this new partnership.”

ABT CEO and team principal Thomas Biermaier added, “We are delighted to have found two renowned partners for our future in Formula E.

“Of course, it will be a big challenge for a new manufacturer to enter and establish itself in a world championship. But during our discussions and negotiations over the past few months, we have clearly sensed how skilled, motivated and determined Lola and Yamaha are to make this project a success — just like every member of our team.”

Story originally appeared on Racer