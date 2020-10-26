These absurd stats, historical notes will make Patriots fans cringe after Week 7 loss

Nick Goss

These stats, historical notes will make Patriots fans cringe after Week 7 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have set many NFL records and forged some of the most impressive streaks in pro football history over the previous 19 years.

The 2020 season, though seven weeks, has not been as kind to the six-time Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots were beaten emphatically Sunday in a 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium. New England failed to score a touchdown, committed four turnovers and benched starting quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. The defense didn't play well, either, and allowed 467 yards of offense.

Patriots-49ers Overreactions: Should Pats be sellers at trade deadline?

The Pats are 2-4 through seven weeks -- a dire situation rarely seen in New England this century. For the first time in at least a decade, there is a realistic chance of the Patriots failing to make the playoffs and finishing with a .500 record or worse. This franchise hasn't finished with a losing record since 2000.

Here's a roundup of some crazy stats, trends and historical notes from the Patriots' loss to the 49ers.

 