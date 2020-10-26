These absurd stats, historical notes will make Patriots fans cringe after Week 7 loss

These stats, historical notes will make Patriots fans cringe after Week 7 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have set many NFL records and forged some of the most impressive streaks in pro football history over the previous 19 years.

The 2020 season, though seven weeks, has not been as kind to the six-time Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots were beaten emphatically Sunday in a 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium. New England failed to score a touchdown, committed four turnovers and benched starting quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. The defense didn't play well, either, and allowed 467 yards of offense.

The Pats are 2-4 through seven weeks -- a dire situation rarely seen in New England this century. For the first time in at least a decade, there is a realistic chance of the Patriots failing to make the playoffs and finishing with a .500 record or worse. This franchise hasn't finished with a losing record since 2000.

Here's a roundup of some crazy stats, trends and historical notes from the Patriots' loss to the 49ers.

The Patriots 27 point loss was their largest home loss under Bill Belichick, and tied for the 2nd-largest loss overall.



They had gone 286 straight games without a 3-game losing streak. That is the longest span between 3-game losing streaks in NFL history.



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/ZSNvZ5kQZj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2020

Tom Brady has 18 TD passes and 4 interceptions this season, the Patriots have 3 TD passes and 11 interceptions.



The last time the Patriots had the fewest TD passes and most interceptions thrown in the NFL, this late in a season, was 1972 (through Week 12).



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/eGgNhBTOoY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton is the 1st Patriots player with 0 touchdown passes and multiple interceptions in back-to-back games since Drew Bledsoe in 1995.



He is the 1st Patriots player with 0 touchdown passes, at least 3 Int and under 100 Pass yards since Steve Grogan in 1983 pic.twitter.com/CscjRSnGeB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2020

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The 49ers totaled 301 yards in the 1st half. That is the most the Patriots have allowed at home in the 1st half under Bill Belichick (2000-present). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 25, 2020

From @ESPNStatsInfo:



🏈The last time the Patriots had 3 straight games scoring 12 points-or-fewer: 1995 Week 17 to 1996 Week 2



🏈The last time the Patriots had 3 straight games scoring 12 points-or-fewer in a single season: 1993 Week 8-10. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 25, 2020

33-6. It has ended. The Patriots are 2-4, multiple games under .500 for the first time since 2001 and dealing with their first three-game losing streak since 2002. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 25, 2020

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The Patriots have 4 INTs targeting WRs today. On the season, they now have 1 passing TD and 8 INTs on passes to WRs. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 25, 2020

Patriots are just the 3rd team this century after 6 games with..



TD passes ≤ 3

INT ≥ 11



2020 Patriots - (?-?)

2013 - Jacksonville - (4-12)

2002 - Cincinnati - (2-14) — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 25, 2020

Patriots have turned the ball over ≥ 3 times in ≥ 3 straight games in the regular season for the first time since 2006



And for only the 3rd time in the Belichick era



2020

2006

2002 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 25, 2020

The Patriots are 3-5 in their last eight home games, their worst eight-game stretch since 2000-01 (Wk 3 '00-Wk 2 '01) — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) October 25, 2020