‘You all are absolutely wrong’: Collin Morikawa commits to PGA Tour after LIV Golf rumours

Collin Morikawa has committed to the PGA Tour after speculation over a move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Rumours spread after last week’s US Open with the two-time major winner linked as one of the next signings for the rebel tour, which returns in Portland, Oregon next week for its second event.

But with Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer understood to have signed for Greg Norman’s breakaway tour, the 25-year-old took to Twitter to dismiss the rumours and reaffirmed his future remains on the PGA Tour.

“Just your #11 money winner on PIP here to say good morning to everyone! Last week at my press conference, I said the media loves creating drama,” said Morikawa, who will defend his Open Championship at St Andrews next month.

“Sure enough, I woke up this morning to everyone thinking I’m next. Not to say I told you so but…I told you so.

“To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the PGA Tour and nothing has changed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk.”

Sources have told The Independent that Koepka and Ancer will join Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez as the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour.

Koepka’s brother, Chase, competed in the inaugural LIV event at Centurion Club earlier this month alongside major champions Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel, who earned an eye-watering £3.85m for winning in Hemel Hempstead.

The second 54-hole LIV event will take place at Pumpkin Ridge beginning on 30 June.