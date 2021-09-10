'Absolutely staggering': Tennis greats blown away by Emma Raducanu's win in US Open semi-final

Virginia Wade, the last British woman to reach the US Open final, was delighted by Raducanu's performance - GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu described her astonishing run to the US Open final as “a surprise, a shock, and crazy.”

Few would disagree.

The British teenage tennis sensation has stormed through nine matches at Flushing Meadows without losing a set, leaving opponents smashing their racquets into the ground and scratching their heads.

The nerveless 18 year-old expertly dismantled world No 18 Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a performance which former British No 1 and courtside cheerleader Tim Henman called “absolutely staggering”.

"If we just look at the way she came out and played, her quality of tennis from start to finish, she was so resilient. She never flinched,” he said.

"She deserves all the credit in the world. On the biggest stage in our sport at every opportunity she plays on her terms. It's incredible to watch.”

Greg Rusedski, a US Open finalist in 1997, added: "I'm dumbfounded. That performance was worthy of a world No 1, a US Open champion, a multiple Grand Slam champion.

"The composure, the belief, the handling of the big points. This is her first Grand Slam semi-final and it was like she was playing in the first round. It was astonishing."

Emma Raducanu has made history.



This is the point that took her to the final of the US Open.



What a special player. What a privilege to be here. pic.twitter.com/M7Q6fto8N0 — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) September 10, 2021

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion who knows a thing or two about making history, told Amazon Prime: "When you make history you do it at one level or two. Emma is doing it at so many levels.

"You can't even think about the repercussions. We've been hyping her up but it's happening. She's backing it up."

Raducanu's opponent, Maria Sakkari, said she felt broken by the result, but congratulated the worthy winner.

“She plays fearless. She absolutely goes for it. She does the right thing actually. She goes for it. She has nothing to lose. She's enjoying herself.”

Raducanu's was the last match inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, starting much later than anticipated following an epic duel between world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka and Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, which ended in victory for the youngster.

An Amazon Prime camera caught Raducanu watching the match. She was pedalling on an exercise bike. While hitting volleys to her coach. A multi-tasking masterclass that has since spread across social media.

She looked utterly relaxed off-court and on-court, her wide smile and genuine warmth making her a fan-favourite in New York - a city she thought she'd have left more than a week ago.

In her press conference after her quarter final win against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, Raducanu said: “I didn't expect to be here at all. I mean, I think my flights were booked at the end of qualifying, so it's a nice problem to have.

“I'm just really enjoying the experience. Out there on the court today, I was saying to myself, 'This could be the last time you play on Ashe, so might as well just go for it and enjoy everything'.”

It wasn’t to be her last appearance, and neither was Thursday evening.

Attention now turns to Saturday at 4pm local time - 9pm in the UK - and a final against a teenager from Canada who is ranked outside the top 70 and has been on her own remarkable US Open journey.

Leylah Fernandez also plays without fear.

“I'm just having fun, I'm trying to produce something for the crowd to enjoy,” she said after defeating Sabalenka. “I'm glad that whatever I'm doing on court, the fans are loving it and I'm loving it, too. We'll say it's magical.”

Leylah Fernandez - GETTY IMAGES

Raducanu was asked on court if she felt any pressure now that she’s in the final.

“Is there any expectation? she asked jokingly. “I'm a qualifier so there's no pressure on me!”

But despite the modesty, Raducanu is remarkably, and justifiably, self assured.

Asked to assess her performance over the last three weeks, she said: “My tennis level has surprised me in the way that I've managed to step up against some of the best players in the world.

“I personally think I knew I had some sort of level inside of me that was similar to these girls, but I didn't know if I was able to maintain it over a set or over two sets.

“To be able to do it and play the best players in the world and beat them, I honestly can't believe it.”

She also has little idea just how much attention she is receiving back in the UK.

Already the Prime Minister has congratulated her, while sporting heroes Marcus Rashford and Lewis Hamilton have also praised her performances.

Well done @EmmaRaducanu for a brilliant win at the #USOpen. The whole country will be cheering you on in the final. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 10, 2021

When asked by Telegraph Sport if she knew she was fast becoming one of the most famous names in Britain, Raducanu offered a window into her bubble existence.

“Honestly I don't really realise what's going on back home because I've just been so focused here and keeping it tight and close with my team.

“I'm honestly just here physically and also I give my phone away, like I don't really check it.

“But I'm very appreciative of all the support. Honestly thank you to anyone who's following any of the results here. It really means a lot, all of the support I'm receiving and the messages. I'm sorry if I can't reply to all of them.”

If she has any doubts, she just needs to check Boris Johnson’s tweet sent at 7:10am this morning: “Well done Emma Raducanu for a brilliant win at the US Open.

“The whole country will be cheering you on in the final.”