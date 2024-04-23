'It’s absolutely mad Bulut's not been given a new contract'

Erol Bulut’s future as Cardiff City manager is still no clearer after months of speculation and with only two games left in the Championship season.

In his first campaign in charge, the former Fenerbahce boss has guided Cardiff to 11th place in the table – a far cry from their successive battles to avoid relegation in the previous two seasons.

Bulut’s contract expires at the end of this term and, although he has repeatedly and publicly declared his desire to stay, Cardiff have not started negotiations about a new deal.

That has come as a surprise to many Bluebirds fans as well as neutral observers such as Ryan Dilks, who hosts the Second Tier podcast, which is dedicated to the Championship.

“I think it’s absolutely mad that he’s not been given a new contract,” Dilks told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

“Many Cardiff fans will probably remember that I was quite down on their chances this season.

“I thought they might have a genuine chance of going down because Cardiff are a club who’ve been going in the wrong direction for quite a while now with an owner [Vincent Tan] who has varying degrees of interest in the club.

“For him [Bulut] to get them into a top-half place, as things stand, is a ridiculous achievement. So if he weren’t to get a new contract that would be a massive shame.”