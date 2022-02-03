Absolutely hilarious and furious fan reactions to Jim Harbaugh and Vikings interview

Jim Harbaugh was living in his own Cinderella story on Wednesday.

He was flown in by the Minnesota Vikings for what he believed would be his crowning moment—an official job offer to return to the NFL. But things didn’t go according to plan and before the clock struck midnight, he was on a plane back to Michigan to prepare for the 2022 season.

It was a weird interview with as many twists and turns as an Agatha Christie novel. But the climax was the Vikings actually passing on a chance to offer Harbaugh after he agreed to interview with them on National Signing Day.

He was under the impression that he already had the job, and the interview was basically a formality. The Vikings, however, came into the process with the intent of treating it like any other interview with a coaching candidate.

Awkward.

Twitter was full of serious, sad and absolutely hilarious posts from fans at the conclusion of “Harbaugh Watch.”

Jim Harbaugh wasn’t offered the Vikings job and is going back to UofM Me: pic.twitter.com/waXw8hqf86 — Zack (@TheyCallMeSnail) February 3, 2022

Bro I cannot believe the Vikings didn't give Jim Harbaugh that head coaching gig. pic.twitter.com/kGwA5YTDt1 — Dopeynightlife2🌴🥥 (@dopeynightlife2) February 3, 2022

Jim Harbaugh earned the right to walk in that interview with that ego. How you all didn't know that is very puzzling to me.#Sarge — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) February 3, 2022

Why @Vikings ? If we had a chance to land Jim Harbaugh, then we should have taken it. #Vikings pic.twitter.com/lMDeoVczXC — Zackery Rogers (@ZackeryRogers13) February 3, 2022

Woke up like Jim Harbaugh. Neither of us will coach the #Vikings next year, but both of us loathe University of Michigan Football. — Vegan VO (@VOvegan) February 3, 2022

Then it was stupid to bring a coach of his stature in. The notion that you’re going to treat him like any other candidate is not real world. The Vikings brought him in, then choked on their fear. https://t.co/Hx8U9Mam8v — Dan Barreiro (@DanBarreiroKFAN) February 3, 2022

I’m a little bummed out that the Vikings didn’t hire Jim Harbaugh to be their new coach…but at least now Mel Tucker and my Spartans can continue to beat him and his Wolverines!!! #Skol #Relentless #TuckComin — Nolan Cabose (@NolCab25) February 3, 2022

Jim Harbaugh calling Michigan after Vikings interview pic.twitter.com/HD0WGcTfFu — Detroit4lyfe (@Detroit4lyfe) February 3, 2022

Michigan football fans are really coming on this app and pretending Jim Harbaugh turned down the Minnesota Vikings job.. He doesn’t want to be your coach pic.twitter.com/qbo5VnINYH — Mr. Dano (@AllSportsMMA) February 3, 2022

The Vikings not offering Jim Harbaugh will set the Vikings franchise back another 10 years. If they ever want to compete Super Bowl contender they have to bring in someone who knows what they are doing and can do it. Seems like the Vikings always take shortcuts. — Lance (@lancer5494) February 3, 2022

Vikings screwed up by not hiring Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh approve that he can win and win now. Kevin will be good but it gonna take some time. — Thao Xiong (@ParrotMC20) February 3, 2022

Am I the only Vikings fan who wanted a young, hungry, offensive-minded coach like Kevin O'Connell over Jim Harbaugh? #Skol — Paul Driscoll (@PDriscollTBT) February 3, 2022

It gets me that the Vikings didn't even offer Jim Harbaugh a contract. I mean, why bother flying him out to Minnesota if you didn't have the intention of hiring him? — Tommy (@TommyBeeswax) February 3, 2022

@Vikings BLEW IT not hiring Jim Harbaugh. He would of brought relevancy back to this franchise! — Benz (@crash69az) February 3, 2022

Vikings Twitter every day of the year.#JimHarbaugh, #KirkCousins, It doesn't get anymore entertaining… It doesnt. Win lose or draw, I am gonna stay a Vikings for life and bleed purple… not because of the team, but the absolute panic that is Vikings Twitter!!! pic.twitter.com/Zge1lPPucg — Rogue Ninja (@HookingSlabs) February 3, 2022

The Vikings could have hired Jim Harbaugh, who has 19 years of experience as a college and pro head coach. Instead, they opted for unpredictable, and this is why they continually won't win SB's — Matt Whitfield (@mattyphilipwest) February 3, 2022

At this point, all you can do as a Vikings fan is root for the bizarre chaos a Jim Harbaugh era would have ushered in. — 8-9 SZN (@SkolYo) February 3, 2022

John Harbaugh to Jim Harbaugh when the negotiations with the Vikings were getting too close for comfort. pic.twitter.com/yfnrNIRTFx — KrakDaddy 🏒 (@jennnabeatty) February 3, 2022

