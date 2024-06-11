“He is absolutely fearless” – Former Blue calls for current star to start for England at Euro 2024

“He is absolutely fearless” – Former Blue calls for current star to start for England at Euro 2024

Former Blue Chris Sutton believes Gareth Southgate has to get Cole Palmer in the England team, describing him as “absolutely fearless.”

Palmer had a superb season following his move from Manchester City, and his 22 Premier League goals and 11 assists saw him named Premier League Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old hadn’t made an England squad before the start of last season, and such is his form the conversation is now turning to whether he should be a starter at Euro 2024.

Sutton calls for Southgate to start Palmer

Palmer made his England debut against Malta last November, and was also called up to for the friendlies against Belgium and Brazil in March but didn’t feature due to a knock.

The former City man was named in the provisional 33 man squad and started both of England’s warm up games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.

The versatile forward got his first international goal against Bosnia from the penalty spot, and despite a disappointing performance and result against Iceland Palmer performed really well.

Palmer will be hoping to play a key role for England at Euro 2024.

Having won the Euros with the under-21 side last summer, Palmer will be hoping for the same with the senior side in Germany as he made Southgate’s final 26 man squad.

He can no doubt make an impact for England whether that be in the starting line-up or off the bench, but former Chelsea player Sutton believes Southgate has to fit him in, describing the youngster as “absolutely fearless.”

“The first team that Southgate selects against Serbia will be interesting because he has to find a way of getting Palmer into the starting line-up,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He is absolutely fearless and with his form from last season, he has to crowbar him in there.

More Stories / Latest News

“He is absolutely fearless” – Former Blue calls for current star to start for England at Euro 2024

11th Jun 2024, 03:30pm

Chelsea’s record breaking transfer was delayed but now only minor details remain to be sorted

11th Jun 2024, 03:00pm

(Image)- £35m rated Chelsea youngster will now feature at Euro 2024

11th Jun 2024, 02:30pm

“I would play him as a number 10, with Phil Foden off the left and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand-side.

“Jude Bellingham is adaptable so he should play him as a six or eight alongside Declan Rice.”

It will be interesting to see how Southgate uses Palmer during the summer and England kick off their campaign against Serbia on Sunday before games against Denmark and Slovenia to round out the group stage.