'Absolutely embarrassing:' Benedictine-Jenkins football game ends early due to unruly fans

Nearly a year after an altercation in the Jenkins stands caused the Warrior's season football opener with Benedictine to be called before halftime, a similar scenario unfolded at Memorial Stadium Friday night.

After a fight broke out near the playground on Jenkins home side of Memorial Stadium at halftime, another skirmish ensued in the stands soon after the second half got underway — causing a 15 minute delay in a game that was being dominated by Benedictine.

When play started again, BC quarterback Luke Kromenhoek scored on a six-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter as the Cadets opened up a 42-0 lead. Things were still unsettled in the stands as the third quarter came to an end, and Milton Speight of the Savannah Chatham Public School System Athletic Department met with Benedictine coach Danny Britt and Jenkins Coach Tony Welch and told them that the fans would have to leave the stadium for the game to resume. Speight said he made the decision based on the safety of everyone in attendance.

As the fans were exiting the stadium, several more fights broke out in the home side parking lot behind the Jenkins stands — as police responded, the game was called off. Benedictine was declared the 42-0 winner.

"My main reaction is just disappointment and frustration," Benedictine athletic director Jack Holland said. "It's tough because the kids on both teams work so hard year round, and especially over the summer. And this should be their platform, their time to shine and compete -- and to see it disrupted again like it was tonight is extremely disappointing."

Benedictine coach Danny Britt, who has led the Cadets to back-to-back Class 4A state championships, was upset with how things played out.

"For this to happen again is absolutely embarrassing, it's just shameful really," Britt said. "And I have a lot of respect for Coach (Tony) Welch and his players, and I know it's not their fault. They can't control what's going on in the stands. We had a big lead, and I had a bunch of kids who are reserves who were fixing to get their chance to get on the field and play and they were cheated out of that opportunity. It was just absolutely unnecessary. I think if it happens one time, it's understandable — but for it to happen a second time?"

Welch is a coach who is focused on making his team better, and he said the message he has for his players this year is that every day they wake up they have a "Chance and a Choice." That message is in an effort to keep his players focused and out of trouble. They have been following it so far, but Welch is frustrated about things beyond his control.

"The thing of it is, this really doesn't reflect on the kids on our team. They didn't do anything wrong tonight," Welch said. "This was our home game, but I know there were fans here from schools throughout the city. The actions that happened in the stands put a black eye on our program, but I can't control what goes on outside our locker room. It hurts our kids, who are working so hard and just want to get better. I wish I had some answers to what the solution for all this is."

A call to the Savannah Police Department regarding the incident was not immediately returned.

