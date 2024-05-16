‘Absolutely destroyed everyone’: Inside Draymond Green’s legendary Warriors pre-draft workout

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Draymond Green, for better or worse, is one of the most unique players in NBA history.

The long-time Golden State Warrior’s sheer tenacity has turned him into a multi-time All-Star and probable Basketball Hall of Famer despite run-of-the-mill scoring ability. Green fell to the Warriors at No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft, but according to Warriors Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kirk Lacob, the tendencies that set Green apart were visible from the first time he stepped into the team’s facility.

Before each draft, teams host groups of prospects to interview them, watch film with them and put them through a series of on-court drills. In Lacob’s 14 years with the Warriors, Green’s was the most memorable.

“We’ll never forget that one,” Lacob told KRON4.

At Michigan State, Green was one of the best players in college basketball, but teams questioned how he would fit at the professional level. He was seen as a “tweener,” as his 6-foot-6 frame made him small for an NBA power forward, but he also didn’t have the athleticism and perimeter skills to play small forward.

“Green is very undersized for the power forward position. He is not a particularly explosive athlete either, lacking ideal quickness and leaping ability, despite being highly coordinated and mobile,” a DraftExpress profile of Green read.

Still, Green brought skills like rebounding, passing and defensive versatility to the table. The Warriors knew there was something to him, but weren’t sure what his role would be in the NBA.

“We already loved Draymond,” Lacob said. “He was kind of, I like to say, from the Island of Misfit Toys. It’s like everyone knew he was really good, but we weren’t sure how he’s gonna fit.”

So, the Warriors brought him in to get a closer look. Reporting from Turner Sports at the time shows the Warriors brought him in alongside players like Royce White and Tony Wroten Jr., who went well before Green in the draft weeks later.

According to Lacob, those highly-touted prospects didn’t stand a chance.

“He came in here,” Lacob said, “and he just absolutely destroyed everyone. What showed through was his competitiveness was so high. It’s hard to describe without you getting to see it, but there’s a difference between somebody being competitive and somebody being maniacally competitive and trying to destroy everybody in every single drill for an hour straight.”

Lacob said by the end of the workout, the other players “kind of wanted to quit.” At the time, he thought that might be a red flag for the other players, but Green’s career has proven that the workout was just a reflection on him.

That “maniacal” competitiveness is part of why Green can impact the game so heavily that he made the Western Conference All-Star team in a season where he averaged just 7.5 points per game (2021-22). It helped him become the only player to ever record a triple-double while scoring less than 10 points.

“Man, this guy is just a killer,” Lacob said.

Green coupled his legendary workout with a unique interview. It added to several other “green” flags the Warriors saw, including good film and a strong analytical profile.

“Everything was screaming, ‘This is a guy,’” Lacob said.

Still, the Warriors were not desperate to draft Green. They took Harrison Barnes with the No. 7 pick and passed on Green again at No. 30, opting instead for Vanderbilt center Festus Ezeli. Green heard 34 other names called before the Warriors finally took him, a fact that he has not forgotten.

Lacob explained why they went for Ezeli at No. 30 despite Green’s dazzling workout. Intel that the team had gathered said that Green was “very likely” to be there at No. 35, while Ezeli was unlikely.

So, the Warriors made a “gamble,” and 12 years later, they are thrilled that it paid off. The same crazy competitiveness that Green showed in that workout as a 22-year-old has stuck with him throughout his 12-year Warrior career – and the Warriors are four championships richer because of it.

