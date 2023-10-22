Absolute madness in latest US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 8

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll reveals a massive shakeup following another wild week of college football. Multiple top 10 teams lost and a few others had extremely close calls against unranked opponents.

Alabama appeared hopeless at halftime against Tennessee, losing 20-7, but the Crimson Tide had a near-perfect second half and defeated the Volunteers with a final score of 34-20.

The Tide now heads into an off week as the team prepares for its next opponent: the LSU Tigers.

As the final weeks of the 2023 regular season approach, the College Football Playoff picture begins to become more clear. We now have a general idea of the teams that are still in the mix for a spot, and which ones are far from making the cut.

Here’s how the Coaches Poll ranks the top 25 teams after Week 8.

1. Georgia

With an off week, Georgia doesn’t move from the top spot, but the pressure is on the Dawgs to continue winning and hold onto the No. 1 ranking.

2. Michigan

Michigan is in the beginning stages of another NCAA investigation, but that did not slow the Wolverines down as they dominated their in-state rival, Michigan State.

3. Ohio State

The Buckeyes looked as strong as can be against Penn State and appeared determined to win out, but some tests wait ahead for Ohio State.

4. Florida State

Despite a brief scare, the Seminoles came out on top against Duke and continue to hold onto the top spot in the ACC.

5. Washington

Arizona State gave Washington a hard time for most of the game, but mistakes and poor decisions by the Sun Devils led to a serious change in momentum and the Huskies ultimately finished the week with a win.

6. Oklahoma

The Sooners caught a break in the final seconds of the game, as UCF went with a trick play on the two-point conversion to tie the game. It wasn’t the prettiest performance of the year for the Sooners, but they’ll take the win.

7. Texas

Texas played on the road against Houston and should have dominated. However, a missed opportunity to tie the game late in the contest led to the Longhorns winning by a touchdown.

8. Alabama

The Crimson Tide took down the Vols with a strong second-half performance by the offense and the defense.

9. Oregon

A win at home helped the Ducks move up as Oregon defeated Washington State by two touchdowns.

10. Penn State

The Nittany Lions weren’t able to get much going against Ohio State and they feel the consequences in the latest rankings.

The full poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,586 (58) – 2 Michigan 8-0 1,522 (4) – 3 Ohio State 7-0 1,459 (2) – 4 Florida State 7-0 1,426 – 5 Washington 7-0 1,333 – 6 Oklahoma 7-0 1,283 +1 7 Texas 6-1 1,150 +1 8 Alabama 7-1 1,141 – 9 Oregon 6-1 1,089 +2 10 Penn State 6-1 1,056 -4 11 Ole Miss 6-1 931 +1 12 Oregon State 6-1 892 +1 13 Utah 6-1 866 +1 14 Notre Dame 6-2 688 +4 15 LSU 6-2 677 +4 16 Missouri 7-1 604 +4 17 UNC 6-1 574 -7 18 Louisville 6-1 451 +3 19 Air Force 7-0 374 +3 20 Tennessee 5-2 356 -5 21 Duke 5-2 350 -4 22 USC 6-2 269 -6 23 Tulane 6-1 202 +1 24 UCLA 5-2 195 +1 25 JMU 7-0 101 +1

Teams dropped out

Iowa is the only team to fall out of the top 25 Coaches Poll rankings this week.

Teams receiving votes

Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1;

