'Absolute joy to coach.' Lawrence Central's Bryson Luter Marion County Male Athlete of Year

For all of his accomplishments as an athlete and student at Lawrence Central, arguably nothing was more representative of Bryson Luter’s character than how he handled the arrival of a younger star quarterback.

Luter was a junior in the fall of 2022. He was the returning starting quarterback, coming off a promising sophomore season that saw him account for nearly 2,000 yards of total offense. But into the Lawrence Central quarterback room walked a 6-4 freshman with unlimited promise and physical ability.

“That’s when we probably got to see Bryson at his best,” Lawrence Central football coach Will Patterson said.

Lawrence Central's Bryson Luter poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

Sure, Luter competed like crazy with that talented then-freshman, Terry Walker III. But he also rooted for him. And when Luter was injured in a handful of games as a junior and senior, Walker was prepared to fill his shoes.

“I’m big on investing in the future and seeing as I’m not going to be here forever, I want LC to succeed in every sport,” Luter said. “Terry came in and shadowed me going into my junior year and everyone was like, ‘Oh, we have this five-star quarterback coming in,’ and at first, I accepted the challenge and it was great to have that competition. But I also realized there’s some sort of mentorship that goes along with this, being able to compete with him and show him the ropes.”

To “leave it better than you found it” is a philosophy of successful leaders. It certainly applies to Luter within the Lawrence Central athletic department. The four-sport athlete is the Marion County Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the athletic directors in Marion County. The honor dates to 1950 (it grew to include female athletes in 1979) and is regarded as one of the top recognition awards for Indianapolis-area senior high school athletes.

Other finalists for the award were North Central star tennis player Alex Antonopoulos and Brebeuf Jesuit three-sport athlete Quinn Warren, who plans to kick for the Indiana football team. The award is geared toward athletic achievement, but the winners also exhibit impressive credentials in academics and in their personal lives. Generally, multi-sport athletes are given consideration over single-sport athletes, though that is not always the case.

“Bryson has been an anchor for our athletic department with his leadership, his competitive edge and his heart,” Lawrence Central athletic director Mosi Barnes said. “He walks the walk with all the sports he competes in and has the upmost respect from all of his coaches and teachers and our community in general. People trust that he is going to do the right thing consistently.”

Luter, who will play football at Army, leaves Lawrence Central as a 13-time letterwinner in four sports. He was not only a standout on the football field, earning all-state honors from the Indiana Football Coaches Association and all-conference honors from the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference, but also qualified for state in track and field, was honorable mention all-conference in basketball, and was a standout on the baseball field for the Bears.

“My parents got me involved in everything when I was young,” Luter said. “I wasn’t just focused on one sport. I was playing multiple sports and able to be a natural athlete, learning different things in each of these sports. I learned to love each one of them.”

Luter put down the bat and glove as a junior to focus on increasing his speed in track, in part to help with his football recruiting. It paid off, as he ran on the Bears’ 4x100-meter relay team that finished second in state last spring.

Lawrence Central Bears quarterback Bryson Luter (3) looks for an opening during the game between Lawrence Central Bears and Lawrence North Wildcats Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. Wildcats bested Bears 38-16 in this class 6A sectional semifinals

“Obviously being a quarterback and playing baseball kind of go hand-in-hand,” Patterson said. “But he felt like he needed to prove he was a better athlete, and he did that by running on the state runner-up relay team as a junior. College coaches can use those track numbers to gauge athleticism, which is sometimes a deciding factor in offering a kid or not.”

Luter was not sure he wanted to commit to Army — until he visited. He was considering a couple of Division II offers from Gannon (Pa.) and Wayne State (Mich.). Luter was ready to commit to Wayne State following an official visit but decided to visit West Point. During his official visit, he told coach Jeff Monken he was ready to commit.

“I went to coach Monken’s office and said, ‘I love it here,’” Luter said. “I loved everything about it. You see a bunch of individuals who are natural born leaders coming together to build a team. I think every time I tell somebody I committed to West Point, people are like, ‘Oh that makes sense.’ I think there’s a natural gravitation for me to serve a bigger purpose.”

An injury kept Luter from having the full senior football season he was hoping to have. He missed two games completely but did complete 56% of his passes for 1,284 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 485 yards and four TDs in eight games. For his career, Luter passed for 4,177 yards and 35 TDs and ran for 1,412 yards and 18 TDs.

But beyond the numbers, Luter loved what it meant to be a quarterback at Lawrence Central.

“What I love most about football is being a quarterback and being that central leader,” he said. “When things are going good, the quarterback gets a lot of credit, and you are also the guy that carries the burden. I kind of enjoy having that responsibility and being the guy who gets the team moving in the right direction.”

Luter is a passionate baseball player and returned as a senior to hit .395 for the Bears with 13 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He stayed with track, too, qualifying for the regional in the 100 meters and 4x100 relay. Though he was not happy with how his relay team performed in the regional (the Bears finished sixth), he texted his team after the meet to let them know he was proud of them.

“He’s been in a lot of pressure situations in a lot of different sports across the board,” Barnes said. “To do what he’s done, at the level he’s doing it, speaks to how much time commitment he puts into it.”

Lawrence Central High School senior Bryson Luter (3) scores during the second half of an IHSAA basketball game against Pike High School, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at Pike High School. Officials ended the game with 4:51 left on the clock after an altercation on the court. Lawrence Central High School won, 69-55.

Due to his time commitments in other sports, Luter was not a year-round basketball player. But he averaged 7.8 points as a senior and led the team in rebounds (4.4 per game) and assists (2.2).

“I think basketball was probably the most free-flowing sport I played,” he said. “When I play basketball, I have fun. There’s not a minute I’m not smiling. I love competing against pure basketball guys and getting under their skin.”

Luter was a standout in the classroom as well, earning academic all-state and distinguished honor roll plaudits. His younger sister, Eliana Luter, is a freshman at Lawrence Central. Guess what? She is also a standout athlete.

“Words can’t explain what my parents have done,” Luter said. “Without them, I would not be in this place at all. They made sure I was always on my Ps and Qs and helping me on a path to success.”

Luter said he plans a career path in sports medicine.

“It’s been an absolute joy to coach Bryson these last few years,” Patterson said. “Obviously we both had an eye on winning more or being a champion. But in terms of what it means to be a champion, Bryson has reached that, especially when it comes to life off the field. He checks all the boxes. I never worried about finding ways to challenge him or increasing the standard of what he needed to do to be successful. He knocked it out of the park consistently.”

