



The absolute coolest names in the NHL



Hockey is one of the most unique and versatile games in the world. It is beautiful and brutal, choreographed and chaotic. It also is incredibly diverse, with the NHL made up of more than 700 players from more than 40 countries. With so many players from so many different places, the NHL has some of the strangest and coolest names in all of sports. Here’s a look at the coolest names in the NHL.





1

Oliver Ekman-Larsson



A smooth-skating Swede, his name sounds like a knight or a prince. He skates like one, too.





2

Zdeno Chara



Pronounced Zeh-Day-noh Chah-ruh, the Slovakian defensemen, a former Norris Trophy winner, sounds like an international basketball star, or a backup center in the NBA. At 6-9 — the tallest player in the NHL — he could be.





3

Tuukka Rask



One of the league’s best goaltenders, Tuukka (pronounced Too-ka) Rask has a name that is popular worldwide. He’s obviously popular in his home country of Finland — especially during the Olympics — and, of course, in Boston, where he won the 2014 Vezina Trophy. But his name is so well known that there’s a wasp in Kenya named after him. The Thaumatodryinus tuukkaraski was named after Rask “the acrobatic goaltender for the Finnish National ice hockey team and the Boston Bruins, whose glove hand is as tenacious as the raptorial fore tarsus of this dryinid species.”





4

Evander Kane



Named after boxer Evander Holyfield, Kane is known as a fierce competitor whose intensity and desire sometimes becomes as much of a problem as an asset. He’s also prone to controversy, but is a serious talent on the ice.





5

Johnny Gaudreau



The NFL has Johnny Manziel. The NHL has Johnny Hockey. Gaudreau, of Salem, N.J. was given the name after he made the leap from Boston College to the NHL last year. The 2014 Hobey Baker Award winner as the nation’s best college player, Gaudreau quickly lived up to his name, scoring 24 goals as a rookie for Calgary.





6

Jarome Iginla



Iginla makes this list because you don’t see many hockey players named Jarome. And because he has eight names. That’s right — eight names. His real name is Jarome Arthur-Leigh Adekunle Tig Junior Elvis Iginla. So not only is he named Jarome, he’s an Arthur, a Junior and an Elvis as well. With 525 goals and 1,095 points, he can have as many names as he wants.





7

Boone Jenner



At 6-2, 231 pounds, this rugged forward for the Blue Jackets has a classic sports name. Boone Jenner sounds like he just came straight out of the woods with an ax to grind.





8

Johnny Oduya



For starters, it's pronounced Oh-DO-ya. You can’t hear Oduya’s name without snickering. He’s the Lucas Duda of the NHL. You either keep asking questions — “Oh, do ya?” — or wondering how much ribbing he gets from teammates and girlfriends because of other connotations. We’ll spare you the crude hockey puns.





9

Tomas Tatar



The Red Wings have some of the most interesting names in hockey. Henrik Zetterberg. Gustav Nyquist. Justin Abdelkader. But the one that takes the cake is Tomas Tatar (pronounced Toe-Mas Tah-tahr). The Slovakian winger is one of the best young forwards in the league and a popular player in Detroit. But if he played in Raleigh or Nashville, he’d have to change is name. He’d be known as Thomas Tater.





10

Jaromir Jagr



One of the greatest players of all-time also has a hall-of-fame name. He also has a world-class mullett.





11

Zemgus Girgensons



The Sabres center’s real name is even cooler than his nickname, “The Latvian Locomotive.” He’s so revered in his native Latvia, which doesn’t produce many NHL players, that folks back home flooded the fan vote to get him to the 2015 All-Star Game, and he inspired a rap song.





12

Jonathan Quick



Quick has one of the best names in all of sports. With a name like that, he could be an NBA or NFL star. But Quick is one of the league’s best goalies — a two-time Stanley Cup winner — so his name fits his job description perfectly.





13

Claude Giroux



With a name like Claude, there’s only so many things you can do. Lumberjack. Longshoreman. Hockey player. After growing up in Hearst, Ontario, the Flyers center chose wisely.





14

Dustin Byfuglien



Byfuglien, a big, burly defenseman, is from tiny Roseau, Minn., but his mother is Norwegian, which is the origin of his name. As a result, there is a bit of confusion over the pronunciation. In Norway, and his hometown in Minnesota, it’s pronounced Bye-FOOG-lie-in. But to hockey fans, it’s BUFF-lin.





15

Alex Ovechkin



Born Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals star’s given name is not all that special. But his game certainly is. The premiere goal scorer in the NHL is known simply as Ovechkin or by one of his cool nicknames — Ovie or Alexander The Great. The latter one is most appropriate for the Russian sniper.





16

Nazem Kadri



Like the Red Wings, the Maple Leaps have some unique names on its roster. James van Riemsdyk, P-A Parenteau, Dion Phaneuf. But the most unusual is Kadri, a native of London, Ontario whose family is from Lebanon. Kadri is named after his grandfather, who moved the family to Canada when Kadri’s father, Sam, was four years old. Nazem is one of the few Muslim players in the NHL.





17

Boychuk, Leddy and Clutterbuck



Remember the old TV show “Happy Days,” which was about life in the 1950s? Remember how Richie, Potsie and Ralph Malph used to get bullied by hoodlums in leather jackets (until Fonzie came to the rescue)? Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy and Cal Clutterbuck sound like the guys that used to beat up Richie and Potsie. The trio of tough guys patrols the ice for the New York Islanders. Boychuk and Leddy are elite defensemen who control the blueline and helped the Islanders reach the playoffs last year. Clutterbuck, a winger, is known for his rough style, dishing out a record 356 hits in 2008-09.





18

Sidney Crosby



The best all-around player in the world, Crosby has a name that fits. He's as versatile as Sidney Poitier and as smooth as Bing Crosby.





19

P.K. Subban



Real name: Pernell Karl, which is probably why he goes by P.K. A Canadian of Jamaican descent, Subban is one of the fastest skaters and best players in the league. Brothers Jordan and Malcolm are also on their way to the NHL.





20

Nino Niederreiter



Not to be confused with former NHL stars Scott and Rob Niedermayer, or Douglas C. Niedermeyer of Animal House, Niederreiter is a young forward for the Minnesota Wild. Nicknamed “El Nino,” the right winger from Switzerland plays alongside veteran Mikko Koivu of Finland. Imagine the fun their play-by-play announcer has each night — Mikko to Nino, or Niederreiter to Koivu.





21

Mats Zuccarello



The diminutive (5-foot-7) goal scorer is known as the Norwegian Hobbit because of his small stature and resemblance to Elijah Wood, of Frodo Baggins fame. He doesn’t play small on the ice, however, scoring 34 goals for the Rangers over the past two seasons. He was knocked out of the playoffs last year with a serious head injury that briefly left him blind, but he’s returned better than ever this season.





22

Pekka Rinne



OK, it’s pronounced PEH-kuh Ree-nay. Got that? So if you’re from Nashville and you just started watching hockey or just jumped on the Predators bandwagon, it’s not Peck-er Rind or Pick-er Rind. It’s Peh-kuh. Ree-nay. The 6-5 netminder from Finland is one of the most graceful, athletic goalies in the league, who also happens to have a sweet-sounding name.

