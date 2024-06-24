‘This is the absolute best job in sports’: Ed Policy named next Packers Chairman, President & CEO

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The next Green Bay Packers Chairman, President and CEO has been named after the board of directors unanimously elected him.

The Green Bay Packers announced that Edward Policy has been elected as the organization’s next Chairman of the Board, President and CEO. The team says he will formally assume this position in July 2025.

This will happen at the Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders when Mark Murphy officially retires.

Policy is entering his 13th year with the organization and the 7th as chief operating officer. He was elected by the Packers Board of Directors as the team’s 11th Chief Executive Officer on June 24 in a unanimous vote.

Murphy congratulated Ed and said he has been a tremendous asset to the organization.

Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports. Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I’ve enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization. Mark Murphy, Chariman of the Board, President & CEO of the Green Bay Packers

Murphy will still lead the Packers over the next 13 months before he retires and will reportedly work with Policy during a transition period.

Policy said he is honored and excited for this one-of-a-kind opportunity.

I am incredibly honored, excited and grateful to the search committee, the Board, the shareholders and the entire organization for this treasured and one-of-a-kind opportunity. I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field. This is the absolute best job in sports. We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers’ consistent success on and off the field. We are the people’s team, and I love being a part of it. Edward Policy, COO of Green Bay Packers

Policy was reportedly born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, and has served on multiple boards of directors in Brown County. He has two sons and a wife, according to the release.

