Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

  • Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) slides safely into home plate while Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher attempts to apply the tag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) slides safely into home plate while Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher attempts to apply the tag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a wild pitch to defeat the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a wild pitch to defeat the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates with teammates after sliding into home plate safely on a wild pitch to defeat the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates with teammates after sliding into home plate safely on a wild pitch to defeat the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates with teammate Andrew Vaughn (25) after sliding into home plate safely on a wild pitch to defeat the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates with teammate Andrew Vaughn (25) after sliding into home plate safely on a wild pitch to defeat the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton (12) and Tim Anderson (7) celebrate at the dugout with manager Tony LaRussa left, after Eaton hit a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton (12) and Tim Anderson (7) celebrate at the dugout with manager Tony LaRussa left, after Eaton hit a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) gets tagged out at home plate by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) gets tagged out at home plate by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton (12) celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton (12) celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City 4-3 on Sunday on a call that left the Royals fuming.

Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2) leading off the ninth.

Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.

Yermín Mercedes singled sharply to right and Whit Merrifield, a second baseman making his second appearance in right field this season, made a throw on the fly to catcher Cam Gallagher. Moncada, sliding headfirst, was tagged out near the left shoulder.

Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher, and Davis' 21st pitch of the inning ricocheted about 15 feet up the first-base the line.

Gallagher retrieved the ball and made a leaping tag attempt. Abreu missed the plate with his left leg but got his left arm on the the plate just ahead of Gallagher's mitt.

Second-year big league umpire Edwin Moscoso signaled safe, and the call was upheld after a video review.

“We were talking about all his attributes,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said of Abreu. “Now you have to add outstanding instinctive baserunning. It’s a great play.”

Royals manager Mike Matheny, though, strongly disagreed with the game-ending call.

“If we’re going to use video replay, there needs to be some accountability,” he said. "I just walked in here and had two different camera angles with this guy out — tagged before he ever even touched the plate. Very obvious. I don’t know what they’re doing, backing each other up. Whatever it is, it’s wrong.”

Matt Foster (2-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth. completing a six-hitter that gave Chicago a four-game split. The Royals had lost their previous four series, going 1-12 in that span.

Adam Eaton homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which has not lost consecutive games since April 15-17.

Salvador Pérez, who left Saturday’s game in the eighth with left groin tightness, went 1 for 2 with a walk as the Royals' designated hitter.

Pérez hit a sacrifice fly in the first off Dylan Cease, who allowed an unearned run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Chicago went ahead in the fifth when Eaton hit a two-run homer off Brady Singer, who gave up two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Kansas City took a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Aaron Bummer relieved Codi Heuer with two on, Merrifield hit a tying single and Carlos Santana followed with a sacrifice fly, a drive Eaton leaped to grab at the fence in right.

“Any way we can get a win is a win,” Eaton said. “Winning at all costs, whatever it takes.”

ABREU BANGED UP

Abreu received treatment after the game and before the team departed for Minnesota. He did not speak with reporters.

“I know one thing, he was rubbing his knee,” La Russa said. “He’s sore. So he hit pretty hard. You can bet your fortune he’s playing tomorrow in Minnesota.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: INF Adalberto Mondesi (strained right oblique) was 2 for 3 as a DH on Saturday in his injury rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Mondesi was hurt in the final spring training game. ... RHP Kyle Zimmer (strained left trapezius) retired five of six batters, throwing 24 pitches, in his second rehab outing with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

White Sox: OF Adam Engel (right hamstring strain) is close to heading out on a rehab assignment, according to La Russa. “I've been watching a lot of his workouts and he certainly is looking more like himself,” La Russa said. “As far as getting back to 100%, he's getting very close.”

UP NEXT

Royals: They haven't announced a starter yet for the opener of a two-game home series against Milwaukee Tuesday night. RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64) pitches for the Brewers.

White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.53 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Monday night. LHP J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26) goes for the Twins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

