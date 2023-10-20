Abreu, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros’ rout of Rangers in Game 4 to even ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer right after Yordan Alvarez’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly, and the Houston Astros pulled even in the AL Championship Series with a 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 4 on Thursday night.

Houston, which led 3-0 only four batters into the game, responded immediately after Texas got even on Corey Seager’s opposite-field homer in the third inning.

Adolis García also homered for the wild-card Rangers, who have dropped two games in a row at home after starting this postseason with seven consecutive wins — six on the road.

Game 5 is Friday afternoon at Globe Life Field, where the Astros are 8-1 this season. The home team has yet to lead in this ALCS, which switches back to Houston for Game 6 on Sunday night.

Jose Altuve had three hits and scored three times in his 100th career playoff game. Alvarez drove in three runs, giving him 13 RBIs already this postseason, and Chas McCormick added a two-run homer.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, PHILLIES 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a game-winning single in the ninth, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Arizona rallied to beat Philadelphia and close to 2-1 in the NL Championship Series.

On the verge of falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven playoff, the Diamondbacks tied the score on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI double in the seventh — ending a 17-inning scoreless drought.

Gurriel opened the ninth with a leadoff walk against Craig Kimbrel, stole second and went to third on Pavin Smith’s infield single. One out later, Marte hit a bases-loaded liner to center field.

It was the third postseason walk-off win for the Diamondbacks. Marte has a 12-game postseason hitting streak.

Bryce Harper put the Phillies ahead in the seventh when he scored on Ryan Thompson’s wild pitch.

Defending NL champion Philadelphia had opened the playoffs 7-1 and outscored the Diamondbacks 15-3 over two games at Citizens Bank Park, hitting six homers.

Pfaadt struck out nine and combined with Andrew Saalfrank, Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald on a three-hitter. Sewald, who got the win, stranded Harper on second in the ninth when Alec Bohm took a called third strike.