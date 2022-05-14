Abram Wright talks Rutgers football offer, June visit

Abram Wright pulled in an offer from Rutgers football a week ago and now the Florida linebacker is eyeing a potential official visit to the Big Ten program next month.

Rutgers was the first Power Five offer for Wright, a class of 2023 prospect who is under-recruited in what is a bumper year for athletes in Florida. He also holds offers from programs like Delaware, Georgia Southern and Miami (OH) among others.

Wright, a linebacker for Fleming Island High School (Orange Park, FL), had 76 total tackles a season ago along with seven sacks, an interception and a hurry. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker moves well in coverage, is a sure tackler and has good footwork.

Fleming Island finished last season 6-5.

On Friday, Abram Wright broke down his recruitment with RutgersWire.

He talked about his offer from Rutgers football, his connection with the coaching staff (head coach Greg Schiano and defender coordinator Joe Harasymiak in particular) as well as an upcoming official visit to the program. He also talks about what programs could be next in line for an offer.

Abram Wright on being offered by Rutgers football on May 3

“Coach Harasymiak came to my practice two days ago and liked how I played so we got in contact the next day and arranged a phone call between me and Coach Schiano. That’s when they let me know I was being offered.”

Abram Wright on where things stand with Rutgers football after the offer

“I feel a strong bond forming between me and Rutgers. Things are great.”

Abram Wright on where things stand in his recruitment

“I feel good. I’ve been talking to a few more power 5 programs so hopefully [I get an offer].”

Abram Wright on the programs that are beginning to show more interest

“Iowas State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, [and] Virginia.”

Abram Wright on when he is hoping to make a decision

“My recruitment is still open. So far I don’t know when I’m looking to decide.”

Abram Wright on what visits he has planned this spring and summer

“So far just Rutgers. June 10-12.”

(note: it is an official visit according to Wright)

