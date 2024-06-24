ABQ RIDE encourages fans to utilize buses to get to Isotopes games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE is helping Albuquerque Isotopes fans attend games this summer by taking advantage of Route 16 to get to the park for Isotopes day games on June 26, July 10 and September 12.

Albuquerque Isotopes 2024 promotional schedule

Fans that want to avoid traffic and parking fees can utilize Route 16, which stops at University and Avenida Cesar Chavez, only a 0.1 mile walk to Isotopes park. Anyone who is unsure of how to navigate the transit system can download the Transit App to help. ABQ RIDE has worked to clean bus stops, add more security and cameras to help riders enjoy their experience. For more information, click here.

