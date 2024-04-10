Aboukoura up for USL goal of the week

LEESBURG Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC midfielder Abdellitif Aboukoura, also known as “Bouchy” is a finalist for the United Soccer League’s goal of the week for week five of the regular season.

Sunday versus Birmingham FC, the 19-year-old scored on a 25-yard shot which would find the top-right corner of the net in the 48th minute. It was his second goal of the season.

You can vote on the goal of the week here until Thursday at 12p.m. EST.

