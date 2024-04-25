Aboubacar Traore commits to Louisville basketball, Pat Kelsey via transfer portal

A two-time recipient of the Big West Conference's Best Hustle Player award is joining Pat Kelsey's inaugural Louisville men's basketball roster.

Aboubacar Traore, who has spent the past three seasons at Long Beach State, committed Thursday to spending his final season of eligibility with the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound senior forward is Kelsey's seventh addition through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

An Ivory Coast native, Traore has appeared in 101 games (88 starts) during his college career. He was also selected to his country's provisional roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

As a senior at Long Beach State, Traore averaged 12 points on 51.7% shooting (2 for 23 from 3) to go along with 8.4 rebounds across 30.8 minutes per contest. He also led the team in assists, 161 against 95 turnovers, and blocks (51) while tallying 55 steals.

Long Beach State finished the 2023-24 season with a 21-15 (10-10 Big West) record. Traore, for the second year in a row, was named the conference's Best Hustle Player — and received first-team all-conference honors.

His best game as a scorer to date was when he dropped a career-high 30 points during a Jan. 4 win over Cal Poly. As a rebounder, his high-water mark is 23; which he set as a freshman in a Jan. 27, 2022, victory against UC Riverside.

For his career, Traore is averaging 10.2 points on 55.4% shooting (5 for 34 from 3), 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 turnovers, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks across 28.8 minutes per game.

Joining Traore on Louisville's 2024-25 roster are Koren Johnson, a sophomore guard from Washington; J'Vonne Hadley, a senior guard from Colorado; Terrence Edwards Jr., a redshirt junior wing from James Madison; and two players who were members of Kelsey's final team at Charleston, junior guard Reyne Smith and freshman forward James Scott.

Kelsey has also secured a commitment from Aly Khalifa, a junior center from BYU; but the 6-11, 270-pound Egyptian plans to redshirt during the 2024-25 season while rehabbing a knee injury.

As of Thursday, all of Louisville's scholarship players from the 2023-24 season had entered the portal, which is open through May 1.

At the time of publication, six had found new homes: Skyy Clark (UCLA), Tre White (Illinois), Mike James (N.C. State), JJ Traynor (DePaul), Curtis Williams (Georgetown) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (N.C. State).

Aboubacar Traore highlights: Watch Louisville basketball transfer portal commit

This story will be updated.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Aboubacar Traore commits to Louisville basketball, Pat Kelsey