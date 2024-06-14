Abodi: ‘Italy have to be ambitious’ at EURO 2024 with Spalletti

Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi assures Italy ‘can’t help but be ambitious’ when defending their title at EURO 2024, while Luciano Spalletti is ‘the ideal’ coach at this moment.

Their tournament begins on Saturday at 20.00 UK time in Dortmund against Albania, followed by a match with Spain on June 20 and Croatia on June 24.

The Azzurri won the trophy in the delayed EURO 2020 edition, which was played in the summer of 2021 due to the global pandemic, and therefore go into this as the reigning Champions of Europe.

“When a competition begins, we can’t help but be ambitious, without any presumption,” Abodi told reporters as he visited the Italy squad at their camp.

“After all, we are not the only ones playing, many other national teams come in with the same expectations. I feel confident, I saw our lads both relaxed and motivated, with a very strong guide.

“I am convinced they will bring out everything they’ve got. They promised to give their best for all us Italians.”

Spalletti took Italy job in September 2023

Roberto Mancini was the coach when Italy won the EURO 2020 trophy at Wembley Stadium, but he resigned in August 2023 and Spalletti was brought in.

This is the first time he’s really had time to work with the squad for any length of time.

“Spalletti is the ideal coach in a phase like this, both for his characteristics as a man and as a tactician,” added Abodi.

“He is very much in sync with the team.”

It has been a very positive week in Italian sport already, as they topped the medals table at the European Athletics Championships.