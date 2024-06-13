Abner named to Belmont Hall of Fame

Jun. 12—NASHVILLE — Longtime Mt. Juliet resident Cherie Abner was announced as part of the Class of 2024 to be inducted into the Belmont University Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday.

Abner, who graduated in 1996 as Cherie Stivers, coached Mt. Juliet Middle School's boys basketball coach before starting Green Hill's girls' program in 2020. After two seasons on the Hill, Abner left to return as the boys' coach at Westmoreland, where she led the Lady Eagles to over 400 wins and three state tournament appearances.

The five-member class will be formally inducted Sept. 26 in the Vince Gill Room of the Curb Events Center.