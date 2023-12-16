Advertisement

Abmas scores 20 and Hunter adds 19 to lead No. 19 Texas over LSU 96-85

Associated Press
  • Texas guard Max Abmas (3) shoots over LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    Texas guard Max Abmas (3) shoots over LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • Texas forward Dillon Mitchell dunks on a fast break during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    Texas forward Dillon Mitchell dunks on a fast break during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • LSU guard Jordan Wright (6) hits a 3-pointer over Texas guard Chendall Weaver during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    LSU guard Jordan Wright (6) hits a 3-pointer over Texas guard Chendall Weaver during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • LSU guard Jordan Wright (6) is fouled by Texas guard Max Abmas (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    LSU guard Jordan Wright (6) is fouled by Texas guard Max Abmas (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • Texas forward Ze'Rik Onyema (21) pressures LSU guard Jalen Cook (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    Texas forward Ze'Rik Onyema (21) pressures LSU guard Jalen Cook (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • LSU guard Trae Hannibal (0) drives past Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    LSU guard Trae Hannibal (0) drives past Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • LSU guard Jordan Wright (6) is pursued by Texas guard Chendall Weaver during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    LSU guard Jordan Wright (6) is pursued by Texas guard Chendall Weaver during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • LSU forward Hunter Dean, right, shoots over Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    LSU forward Hunter Dean, right, shoots over Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) scores over LSU guard Jordan Wright during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) scores over LSU guard Jordan Wright during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • LSU head coach Matt McHanon calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    LSU head coach Matt McHanon calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
HOUSTON (AP) — Max Abmas had 20 points and seven assists, Tyrese Hunter added a season-high 19 points and No. 19 Texas defeated LSU 96-85 Saturday.

Dylan Disu scored 17 points and Dillon Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas (8-2).

“I always get nervous before every game since like elementary school,” said Disu, who was making his season debut. “There were a little more nerves for me because it’s been awhile.”

The Longhorns shot 54% from the field and made 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

“I thought we played really well in the first half, and for us, I thought we had pretty good carryover in terms of trying to finish the game out for 40 minutes,” Texas coach Rodney Terry said.

Texas led 56-37 at the half after shooting 61% from the field.

“We were getting inside-outs, working pick and rolls and getting open shots and trusting our teammates to knock them down,” Hunter said of the first half.

Jordan Wright scored a career-high 33 points – 31 in the second half – for the Tigers (6-5). Wright shot 9 of 14 from the field and was 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

“I just felt like I was in a good rhythm,” Wright said. “I was able to get some good looks early in the second half, and I felt like the rim was huge for me.”

Jalen Cook and Derek Fountain added 13 points and Hunter Dean scored 11 points for LSU, which shot 46% from the field and made 11 shots from long range.

“Second half, I thought you saw signs of who we could be from an offensive standpoint,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “We played with a lot better pace there. … We were able to get high-quality shots. We were able to get to the free throw line and be aggressive there.”

Texas jumped out to an 18-5 lead on a three-point play by Disu. LSU closed to within 38-28 with six minutes left, but Texas answered with a 10-2 run to increase its lead to 18 on a layup by Ze’rik Onyema with four minutes left in the half.

After Texas extended the lead to 61-39 early in the second half, LSU answered with a 24-9 run to cut the lead to seven on a layup by Wright with 9 ½ minutes remaining. That would be as close as the Tigers would get as Texas reeled off six straight to up the lead to 76-63 on two free throws by Disu.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The 56 points allowed in the first half were a season-high. … LSU shot 16 of 23 from the free throw line. They entered shooting 71%.

Texas: The Longhorns continue to beat teams they should, improving to 8-0 in games against Quad 3 and 4 opponents based on the NCAA Net rankings. They are 0-2 against Quad 1 opponents.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Lamar Thursday.

Texas: Hosts Texas A&M–Corpus Christi Friday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll