Abline, Diouf, & Cho among French Ligue 1 players heading to Maurice Revello tournament

Eleven Ligue 1 Uber Eats players have been selected for France's U20 squad to feature in the 50th edition of the historic Maurice Revello tournament. We take a look at the French team's selected players and the history of one of the most prestigious tournaments in youth football.

Previously known as the Toulon tournament, the Maurice Revello Tournament is gearing up for its 50th edition this summer - we take a look at the history of one of the most prestigious youth friendly tournaments in the world, and at the Ligue 1 Uber Eats players involved with the France U20 group heading down to the South of France.

Historically speaking, the Maurice Revello Tournament is drenched in footballing history. Around 1700 future international players once represented their nations in the tournament - among them future Ballon D'Or and European cup winners. From Thierry Henry who played in the 1997 and 2004 editions of the tournament, to England's Alan Shearer who scored seven times in the 1991 edition with the Three Lions.

Just a look at the named players of the tournament, and a wide range of Ligue 1 talent can be immediately spotted: David Ginola (1987), Florian Maurice (1993), Vikash Dhorasoo (1995), Juan Román Riquelme (1998), Jacques Faty (2006), Kevin Gameiro (2007) ou encore James Rodriguez (2011).

Ligue 1 talent heading to one of youth football's most prestigious tournaments

With the tournament set to kick off at the beginning of June, nine current Ligue 1 players have been selected to represent Les Bleuets this summer by manager Landry Chauvin. In Group A, France will face Ivory Coast, Mexico, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Some familiar names such as Andy Diouf (Lens), Edouard Michut (ex-PSG), Mohamed-Ali Cho (Nice) and Wilson Odobert (ex-Troyes) have made the cut. Nantes attacker Mathis Abline will be involved with Monaco's Kevin Ouattara and Clermont's Alan Virginuis. Below is the list in full:

Goalkeepers: Tom Mabon, Mathieu Patouillet, Robin Risser

Defenders: Ismael Doukouré, Dalangunypole Gomis, Willy Kambwala, Check Keita, Lucas Mincarelli, Kassoum Ouatara, Brayann Pereira, Brahim Traoré, Tanguy Zoukrou

Midfielders: Arthur Atta, Andy Diouf, Khalil Fayad, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Noé Lebreton, Edouard Michut, Lesley Ugochuwku

Forwards: Matthis Abline, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Wilson Odobert, Jérémy Sebas, Loum Tchaouna, Alan Virginius

