Abington lets head football coach Terence Tolbert go after just one season

After just one season, Abington has let go head football coach Terence Tolbert, a 1989 graduate.

The Ghosts went 1-9 last season, losing their final eight games after a Week Two win over Council Rock North.

An opening for the head football coach position was posted on the school district's website Thursday. The post also listed June 12 as the day the position was to be filled.

Messages left for Abington athletic director Charles Grasty and Tolbert seeking comment were not returned.

Tolbert was Abington's junior varsity head coach and quarterbacks coach from 1999-2009 and 2013 before a long stint coaching high school football in Florida.

The Ghosts have gone a combined 6-24 over the past three seasons and have not had a winning record since recording a 3-2 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Abington's last trip to the PIAA District One playoffs came in 2019 when the Ghosts went 8-3 under former head coach Kevin Conlin, who stepped down after the 2022 season.

The Ghosts, a PIAA Class 6A program, open their 2024 season at Class 4A Conrad Weiser out of District Three on Aug. 23.

