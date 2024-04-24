Abington Heights baseball beats Panther Valley

EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Comets are on pace for one of the best starts in program history. Lincoln Anderson is in the bottom of the second inning lines one to left field for a hit. One run scores and it’s 1-0 Abington.

In the same inning, Reese Zalewski slaps one into right field for his own RBI single they hold the runner at third and that makes it 2-0 Comets.

Mark Nazar at the plate grounds it quickly through the gap and into right field. Two runs come in to score five RBIs for Nazar on the afternoon. Abington coming off a loss to North Pocono following an 8-0 start to the year.

Tuesday with the Panthers’ Zalewski again in the bottom of the third just out of reach of the first baseman, two more scores for the Comets and they won to move on 9-1. They beat Panther Valley 10-3.

