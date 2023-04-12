‘He has the ability to do something special for us this year’: Jonah Laulu showing out at defensive tackle

This spring, the Oklahoma Sooners are looking for answers on how to improve their defense from 2022. They’ve made moves in the transfer portal to bring in talent and the coaching staff is hoping that having been in the system for a year will help those returning to the squad for 2023.

While many are getting the opportunity to build upon their 2022 season, Jonah Laulu is making the move from defensive end to defensive tackle for the Sooners.

And according to co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, big things are coming for the fifth-year senior.

“And Jonah has really moved inside and made an impact,” Bates said after practice on Monday. “I mean, he is just a handful to deal with blocking him. He’s so athletic, and he’s just learning more and more every day. So you guys, that’s the one to watch. I think he has the ability to do something special for us this year.”

Laulu played 465 snaps in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus, the tenth most snaps on defense last season. On 224 pass rush snaps, he created 22 pressures, according to PFF. He had 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks after transferring from Hawaii and the Sooners are hoping he takes a big step in 2023.

With his size, strength, and athleticism, putting him on the inside will allow him to get quicker pressure working up the middle and will be a difficult matchup for interior offensive linemen.

While he’s making an impact in spring ball, there’s still a bit of a learning curve moving permanently to the inside. He goes from playing in space to fighting in a phone booth with often one or three blockers on a given play. And Bates believes once he gets the feel for how to deal with the playing environment on the inside, he’ll be a force.

“It’s a little bit different on that inside when you’re dealing with combo blocks and double teams, and you got to play with low pads, and you got to fight pressure, and you got to understand where that’s coming from. But when it’s third and long, and it’s on, he can get off the ball. He can rush the passer, and that’s what you want.”

As the Oklahoma Sooners look to iron out their defensive line rotation for the 2023 spring game, Jonah Laulu looks like he’s earning opportunities with each spring practice.

