Abilene Wylie opts to separate head football, athletic director jobs

Abilene Wylie announced Friday it will divide the athletic director and head football coaching positions into separate roles.

That means Clay Martin, who has been handling both jobs, can focus on football going forward.

“That’s something that’s been in a longtime discussion,” Martin said. “I think the decision was made that the time was right to do that. We’ve gotten to a size that it makes the most sense. It’s a great opportunity for me to continue to coach. I think it’s going to be a great deal for the school as a whole.”

Wylie coach Clay Martin directs his team during the Bulldogs game against Brownwood. Brownwood beat the Bulldogs 35-21 in the non-district game Aug. 25 at Hugh Sandifer Stadium in Abilene.

Wylie made the jump from Class 4A to Class 5A in 2018, and the school — once in a 3A district with Clyde, Comanche, Merkel and Breckenridge — continues to grow.

“It’s a lot when you’re doing both (football and AD) at a good-sized school,” Martin said. “The football program continues to grow, and it’s gotten bigger and bigger. It’s going to be a good situation to separate AD and football coach.”

Martin took over both jobs when Hugh Sandifer retired after the 2019 season following 34 years as AD and football coach.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene Wylie splits up head football, athletic director jobs