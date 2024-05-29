Abilene wins!!: Cowboys win first State game ever 5-1 over Rose Hill

May 29—Reflector-Chronicle Sports

SALINA — The amazing Abilene Cowboy baseball accomplished another first Thursday afternoon winning their first ever State Tournament baseball game 5 to 1 over the seventh seed Rose Hill Rockets.

Two recent graduates led the Cowboys in the win as Stocton Timbrook had a big night at the plate going three for three with two doubles and driving in three runs. Timbrook singled in the first and doubled in the fourth and sixth inning. Graduate Kyson Becker tossed a complete game victory for the Cowboys as he limited the Rockets to one first inning run and yielded on two hits officially. He walked two and struck out four.

That is the second complete games win victory for Becker in the postseason.

Freshman Jake Bartley had two Cowboy hits and drove in a run in the victory over the Rockets. Third baseman Heath Hoekman doubled to drive in an insurance run for the Cowboys in the bottom of the sixth. Becker had Abilene's other hit in the game.

Rose Hill scored their only run in the first after the leadoff batter was hit by a pitch and then scored from first on a booming double by catcher Rhett Briggs. That would be their only real threat in the game. Third baseman Connor McPhilomy got the other hit of the game for the Rockets.

Trailing by a run coming into their first at bat, the Cowboys pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first as Tommy Keener led off being plunked by the Rose Hill pitcher Carson Roberts. Drew Hansen walked and both runners advanced on a fielder's choice by Zach Miller. With two outs, Roberts balked in the first run scoring Keener and Timbrook drove in Hansen with a single to give the Cowboys a 2-1 lead.

Heath Hoekman doubled to lead off the fourth and scored Abilene's third as Timbrook lined his first double to the center field wall. Hoekman would score the fourth Cowboy run as he earned a one-out walk to open the sixth inning. Timbrook then lined his second double off the left field fence to score Hoekman. Becker singled to advance Timbrook to third and he scored on Bartley's line drive single to put Abilene up 5-1.

Becker nearly set down the order in the seventh as Briggs lined out to Lane Hoekman in right field to end the game.

Becker tossed 90 pitches in the game with 56 being for strikes. Roberts took the loss as he gave up five earned runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Abilene moves to a school record high 23 wins and will play in the semifinals Saturday at 1:15 pm against either Pratt or Towanda Circle.

Early at Salina, Rock Creek rallied to defeat Tonganoxi 5-3 and Paola defeated Louisburg 3-0. Rock Creek plays Paola in the other semifinal on Saturday at 11:00 am.

Scoring Summary:

Rose Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1-2-0

Abilene 2 0 0 1 0 2 x — 5-7-2

2B: Briggs; H. Hoekman, Timbrook 2

RBI: Briggs; Timbrook 3, Bartley.

DP: Rose Hill 2

WP: Kyson Becker

LP: Roberts