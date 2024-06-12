Abilene man invited to one-of-a-kind demolition derby

Veteran demolition derby driver Chad Markley of Abilene was invited to compete in The King of Ohio, an event featuring the some of the highest level of competition in the country.

Markley will go up against Pete Hansen of Damascus, Pennsylvania, and JT Hiltibran of Urbana, Ohio.

“The three will compete in a 1 vs. 1 vs. 1 format in a spectacle that features two icons and a King meeting on the track for the first time ever,” stated a press release from Triple D Entertainment. “These three drivers have agreed to put it on the line in front of the world to decide who is worthy of being called a true champion of competition. Markley is widely recognized as western America's best, while the same can be said about Hansen in the Midwest. Hiltibran just happens to be the defending champion and neither of the others can brag that feat.”

The June 14 through June 16 derby will be live-streamed on Derbynation.tv.

Markley said he is looking forward to the derby because it differs from most derbies in that each heat has only three competitors.

“You're only battling two other drivers,” he said. “It is unique to this show, nobody else is trying it yet.”

The winner moves on to the feature, which holds a potential $50,000 prize.

Markley has built a name for himself over three decades of competing in demotion derbies.

“It started just as a hobby — the county fairs, it's just what everybody did when we was younger,” he said. “If you've ever been to the Abilene show, the crowds are packed in. We just go out there and put a show on for the crowd.”

Markley's hobby has grown since his first days in the dirt arena. Nowadays he travels the country competing in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas. In October, he’s heading to Bristol, Tennessee, to compete for $100,000.

Despite hitting the 50-year-old mark, he said he has no idea and no immediate plans to park the car and walk away and stop putting his body through the abuse.

“It does look abusive out there,” he said. “Don't get me wrong, but the type of cars we're running at these bigger shows are a lot heavier. You don't get near the abuse and some of the softer and lighter stuff.”

But the thrill of the competition keeps him revving his engine.

“It's just the thrill of victory and then to know you have a shot, a good legitimate shot when you go places,” he said.