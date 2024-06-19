Abilene Flying Bison progress report: Fans clamor for more & that’s what they’ll get

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With a win record of 16-5 in their first season, Abilene Flying Bison’s President Scott Kirk says the team has far exceeded any goals they set out to achieve less than a year ago. Kirk marked this success, crediting overwhelming community support.

“It is hard to express the gratitude I feel for this, because the people of Abilene have responded. They gave us a chance… There were reasons for them to be skeptical, but we had people who accepted us before we ever played a game,” Kirk said.

Abilene Flying Bison president Scott Kirk watches warm-up

This year, Kirk told KTAB/KRBC he was not focused as much on major financial gains, but the small interactions that help build a dedicated fan base. Fans like Altus Stark and his crew, who have attended every Bison home game so far. They say there’s more than enough to keep them in the stands for years to come, and they’re in good company as home game attendance for the Bison has rarely dropped below 800 this season.

When asked, “What keeps you coming back?” Stark replied, “Well, they’ve got a good baseball team.”

Stark went on to say that additions such as promotional nights, between-inning fan games, and of course bragging rights on a hard fought and won game are major draws for he and his crew.

Stark and crew exclaimed, “Let’s go Bison!”

Flying Bison Mascot “Bomber” riles up the crowd

The “Fan experience” is the first, second, and last focus, Kirk said, the Flying Bison wanted to influence since the team’s inception. That’s why this year is all about establishing the team. Kirk explained how this year’s financial report left a bit to be desired, though he felt the money will come when the Flying Bison has made their mark on the community.

“This year is about establishing our brand. We may not be on the black side of the ledger this year, but that’s okay. We’re establishing who we are. We’re going to be around… We will be here next year,” assured Kirk.

Kirk’s optimism has been welcomed news for fans of all ages. Young Derek Doan of Jones County attended his second ever Flying Bison game. He said he was excited just knowing that these players may one day be in the big leagues and every game is a chance to witness history in the making.

“It’s like a ranger game, just a little bit smaller… These are college prospects, and they might get drafted, and I got their autograph so they might get drafted first pick and fly through the minors,” Derek shared.

Derek Doan decked out in Flying Bison attire, ready for the game.

Derek and his grandparents took to the field before the game for a round of catch with the players. It was an experience, Derek said, more akin to meeting a superhero, and said he’s seen all he needs to become a lifelong superfan.

“I’m definitely gonna come to more games with my dad or with my grandma… This team is just great. They started out really good and I think they’re gonna win the championship if there is a tournament, I don’t know,” said Doan.

Derek throws the ball with Flying Bison outfielder, Will Magids

The crowd never dropped the decibel level for their Flying Bison, riled on by “Bomber” the mascot and the whole crew of announcers, organist, and of course the team down on the field. Fans and Kirk told KTAB/KRBC this is the key to success for the Flying Bison, and said they want to encourage the community to show up for the team, and ensure they stick around for many more seasons.

