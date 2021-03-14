Abilene Christian wins Southland title, routs Nicholls 79-45

  Abilene Christian guard Damien Daniels goes to the basket between Nicholls State guard Ty Gordon, left, and forward Jaylen Fornes (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southland Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  Nicholls State guard Andre Jones (13) goes for a loose ball between Abilene Christian guards Reggie Miller, left, and Damien Daniels during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southland Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  Nicholls State forward Najee Garvin, middle, passes the ball under pressure from Abilene Christian guards Reggie Miller (10) and Coryon Mason, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southland Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  Nicholls State center Ryghe Lyons, back, protects the ball from the lunge by Abilene Christian guard Coryon Mason, front, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southland Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  Abilene Christian center Kolton Kohl, left, looks for a shot around Nicholls State center Ryghe Lyons (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southland Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  Nicholls State forward Najee Garvin, top, swats down the shot attempt by Abilene Christian guard Mahki Morris, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southland Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  Nicholls State center Ryghe Lyons (21) passes the ball in front of Abilene Christian center Kolton Kohl, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southland Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  Abilene Christian guard Mahki Morris, top, reaches for the ball as Nicholls State guard Kevin Johnson (3) gathers it up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southland Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
KATY, Texas (AP) Reggie Miller had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 2 seed Abilene Christian routed top-seeded Nicholls 79-45 on Saturday night in the Southland Conference tournament championship.

It was the second straight tournament title for Abilene Christian (23-4). The Wildcats are also the first to win back-to-back championships since Stephen F. Austin in 2015 and 2016.

Damien Daniels and Joe Pleasant scored 13 points apiece for Abilene Christian. Coryon Mason added 11 points, six assists and four steals.

Ty Gordon scored 16 points to lead Nicholls (18-7), which ended an eight-game win streak. Kevin Johnson had 11 points.

The Colonels scored just 14 points in the second half, their lowest in a half since putting up 18 in the first in a 60-49 loss at California on Nov. 30. They finished 19 of 64 from the floor and committed 15 turnovers.

Abilene Christian led by as many as 18 points in the first half, but Nicholls closed on a 17-4 run to cut the deficit to 36-31 at the break. The Wildcats opened the second half on a 16-6 surge and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Nicholls' last tournament title was in 1998.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

