Abilene Christian extends Dorrel through 2023

(STATS) - Abilene Christian has rewarded coach Adam Dorrel for the program's first winning season in Division I with a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season, the Southland Conference university announced Wednesday.

Dorrel signed a five-year contract when he was hired in December 2016. After going 2-9 in his first season, he led the Wildcats to a 6-5 overall record and a 5-4 Southland mark, tying for fourth place, last year.

"He's doing a great job building our program, both competitively and academically," athletic director Allen Ward said. "I'm a big believer that patience is one of the key elements in developing a successful and sustainable Division I program, and giving our head coach the time he needs to develop his players both mentally and physically is essential in my opinion."

Prior to arriving at Abilene Christian, Dorrel posted a 76-8 (.905) record and won three Division II national titles in six seasons from 2011-16 at Northwest Missouri State.