Abia Warriors to make amends vs. Sunshine Stars, says Adetunji

The prolific goal scorer has charged that the best way to forget about their loss in Gombe is to get a result against the Owena Whales

Abia Warriors’ striker Sunday Adetunji reveals the Umuahia side are still disappointed with their loss to Gombe United last Wednesday but have resolved to ensure they make amends against Sunshine Stars on Sunday.

Adetunji, who has scored 11 goals in his debut campaign for the Ucendu Babes, confesses he was among the players that failed to impress in Gombe having wasted several opportunities.

The former Shooting Stars marksman assured he will come good when they face the Owena Whales at the Dipo Dina Stadium.

“It was a bad day in the office for us in Gombe. We led and ought to have extended the lead and put the game to bed even before the end of the first half but we missed the chances that came our ways,” Adetunji told Goal.

"We are still not happy with our performance against Gombe United and we have set our minds on getting a good result against Sunshine Stars on Sunday. We have corrected our mistakes."

Abia Warriors are 11th in the league table with 35 points from 26 games but risk sliding further down if they are defeated by Sunshine Stars who are in dire need of the three points to steer clear of relegation zone.