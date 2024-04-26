Take the Abermination mountain bike challenge!

Take a ride along a five-mile loop of pristine, wooded single track on the Mississippi River bluffs!

Friends of Off-Road Cycling (FORC) invites you to take the challenge of the Illiniwek Abermination Mountain Bike Race. Race through Illiniwek Forest Preserve on trails packed with flowing corners, large wooden berms and ripping descents that will challenge riders of all ages and stages.

The Illiniwek Abermination Mountain Bike Race is Saturday, May 4 at the Illiniwek Forest Preserve, located at 836 State Ave., Hampton. For more information, or to register, click here.

FORC’s goal is to expand mountain biking opportunities in the QCA through education, advocacy, stewardship and community building. For more, click here.

