Aberg embracing the pressure of the Masters
Ludvig Aberg is not afraid of the spotlight that comes with being near the top of the leaderboard entering Sunday at Augusta, and he's taking that mindset into his first final round at the Masters.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
After Thursday, the weather for the rest of the weekend should be perfect in Augusta.
Woods has scored in the 80s just five times in his entire career.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will head out in the final group on Sunday at the Masters.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
If you are fortunate enough to get to the grounds of Augusta National, you might learn you don’t need that cell phone as much as you thought you did.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
Here's your quick primer for one of the best top-to-bottom cards in UFC history.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Here are 3 questions that were addressed by the IRS Special Agent report and 3 questions still to be answered.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.