Aberdeen's penalty woes

Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Maybe not what Yankees fans want to hear ahead of Juan Soto's free agency.
The Steelers' run game might flex some impressive muscles. Meanwhile, helping Jalen Hurts adjust to life without Jason Kelce will be among his new o.c's biggest tasks.
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Davis wants to know why there's a problem with $100K sponsorships for Aces players while Caitlin Clark reportedly has an 8-figure deal with Nike.
Andy Behrens highlights non-rookies to see their fantasy football value on the rise coming out of the NFL Draft.
With Day 1 in the books, Andy Behrens runs down the players who saw their fantasy values change after the first 32 picks.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Nikola Jokić joins a short list of the game's all-time greats after securing his third MVP.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Andy Behrens breaks down the next wave of fantasy football stars, ranking the incoming rookie class for dynasty drafters.
If the Warriors wish to build the best possible team around Curry during his final years, they will need to consider the possibility of trading Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, who should each fetch a significant trade return.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!