Aberdeen's bottom six place could be confirmed this weekend

Despite a fairly miserable season at Pittodrie, somehow, finishing inside the top six still isn't out of the question for Aberdeen.

However, with just two games to before the split, their place in the bottom half could be confirmed this weekend.

Failing to win at bottom club Livingston on Saturday would guarantee the Dons bottom-six football, as would a Hibs win at home to St Johnstone.

Either outcome would ensure last season's third-placed side will spend the final weeks of the season battling it out with the teams at the wrong end of the table.