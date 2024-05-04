Aberdeen want to 'put things right' against Accies - Stewart

Aberdeen captain Hannah Stewart says her side aren't underestimating the challenge of Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

The Dons come up against an Accies side who are fighting for survival at the bottom of the table.

The last time the sides met Clint Lancaster's side came from two goals down to win 3-2.

“It is a chance to put things right after our last trip to Hamilton, where we didn’t play as well as we know we can," the striker said.

“It is massive to go four games unbeaten now. We will take confidence from that going into Hamilton on Sunday. It will be a good chance to get out there and continue our unbeaten run.

"We won’t underestimate Hamilton. We know they can take points off us.

"They are fighting, so it won’t be an easy game, but we need to take that confidence from the last few games and use that on Sunday.”