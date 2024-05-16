Aberdeen want to end season 'with a bang'

Clinton Lancaster is "gutted" Aberdeen couldn't mark their final home game of his tenure with a win.

Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United was Lancaster's last at home as he prepares to step down from his role as head coach.

"I'm gutted to not get the win, not just for my last home game but for some of the players that came in," he told club media.

"The girls have been phenomenal all season so I can't fault them.

"We haven't lost the game, we've picked up a point and we'll look ahead to the next game and hopefully go out with a bang."