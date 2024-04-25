Aberdeen v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Aberdeen have won four of their last five league meetings with Motherwell (D1), this after winning just one of their previous eight beforehand (D2 L5).

Motherwell have lost twice to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership this season, last losing three times to them in a single campaign in the division in 2016-17.

Aberdeen have drawn five of their last seven home league games (W1 L1), including a 0-0 draw with Dundee in their last such match.

Motherwell have won their last three away league games, their longest such run on the road since January 2020, when they won four in a row – and the fourth such win was at Aberdeen.