Aberdeen 1-3 BK Hacken (agg 3-5): Premiership side in Conference League after defeat

Aberdeen will have to settle for the Europa Conference League group stage this season after a gut-wrenching defeat by Swedish champions BK Hacken in the Europa League play-offs.

The tie was perfectly poised after the Scottish Premiership side's commendable comeback from 2-0 down in Gothenburg last week.

But Ibrahim Sadiq, who has been strongly linked with a move to AZ Alkmaar, scored twice before the break silence a boisterous Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski's cool penalty, after Luis 'Duk' Lopes was tripped, sparked hope within the stands that the heroics of seven days ago could be emulated.

And they should have been, but the North Macedonia international squandered a glorious opportunity to take the tie to extra-time, when he scooped an effort agonisingly wide.

The disappointment was then compounded when Amor Layouni buried a spot-kick - awarded after a VAR review - to ensure the Swedes claimed a spot in European football's second tier competition.

Aberdeen, who aspirations of a first Europa League group campaign in 16 years are over, will instead learn their Conference League opponents on Friday (13:30 BST) .

