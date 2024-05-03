Aberdeen upturn 'massive' to take into summer, says MacDonald

Angus MacDonald shares the fans' frustration that Aberdeen's upturn in form has come so late in the season.

The Dons, who can guarantee survival with victory over St Johnstone on Saturday, are unbeaten in five league games.

"It is probably a shame that it has come so late in the season," said the defender.

"That is the frustration that the fans have now seen, because who knows if we had started this run a little bit earlier?

"That is football, we have highs and lows in every season.

"But it is massive to take it into the summer, a new manager coming in, to really show what we can do as players."

MacDonald feels Aberdeen have finally turned a corner and added: "Yes, I feel like probably after the Dundee game, sometimes you need to press the reset button and Peter (Leven) has been fantastic since he has come in and the lads have been fantastic, buying into what he wants."