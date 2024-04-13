Aberdeen 'still have a lot to play for' says Clarkson

Leighton Clarkson says Aberdeen "still have a lot to play for" as they prepare to face Dundee.

The Dons lost 1-0 last time out and Clarkson is hopeful his side can make up for that performance on Saturday.

"I know last time we played them it was probably one of our worst performances of the season," he said.

"We know we want to win and we know how we want to do it.

It's not gone well this season we can all agree on that but we have got Pete [Leven] here who is doing everything he can behind the scenes.

"We have just got to perform and get wins under our belts.

"It would mean everything, we have still got a lot to play for. We know what our targets are, we have still got the semi-final but we are all just focused on the next game."