Aberdeen have shown Thelin what they're capable of, says Shinnie

Captain Graeme Shinnie says Aberdeen's upturn in form has shown incoming manager Jimmy Thelin "what this team are capable of".

The midweek win against Livingston means the Dons are now on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league under caretaker boss Peter Leven.

Among those eight matches have been six wins, two draws and six clean sheets, with nine goals scored in the past two fixtures.

Despite that positive run, Shinnie says it has still been a "frustrating" campaign, given Aberdeen will finish in the bottom half, but they have at least brought "a real buzz" back to Pittodrie.

"The good thing is we have ended the season really well," Shinnie adds. "We want to go up to Ross County on Sunday and win that game as well.

"We want to finish really strong, the fans deserve it, we want to win for them. They will back us again in their massive numbers in Dingwall like they always do.

"It brings a real buzz with a new era starting with the new manager, so the fans are right there again and we will look forward to next season."